Ethel Alderman Haugen of Circle Pines was born on January 11, 1931, in Brook Park, Minn., and died September 4, 2022, at the age of 91 in St. Paul.
Ethel graduated from Pine City High School and received a BA in Education from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1953. Ethel married David Haugen in June of the same year.
Ethel taught 4th and 6th grades in the Centennial School District for 26 years, retiring in 1991. Ethel loved God, her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, other relatives and many friends. She was a loyal friend and a dedicated teacher. She leaves a legacy of faith, love for her family and friends, kindness and generosity.
She is preceded in death by her husband, David; son, Douglas; parents, Andrew and Ethel Alderman and her beloved aunt and uncle, Mae and Clark Hoagland.
She is survived by her children, Debra (Tom) Barringer, Nancy (David) Hiemstra, and James (Adriana); grandchildren, Elise and Andrew (Juli) Barringer, Kirsten (David) Vaca, Nathan (Megan) Hiemstra, Bryan (Heather), Sean (Jessica). Adriana (Franklin) Vaca, and Pablo Soto; eight great-grandchildren and soon to be ten. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A Funeral Service was held September 9, 2022. Interment at a later date in Brook Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Our Savior’s Endowment Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.