Eugene Vettling passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Pine City at the age of 89.
Eugene Boyd Vettling was born May 8, 1932, to Eugene R. and Myrtle (Freeman) Vettling in Brook Park.
Eugene is survived by his daughters Vickie (Randy) Koutek of Elk River and Debbie Vettling of California; granddaughter Jessica Ramlo of Lino Lakes; great-granddaughters Sophia and Sylvia; and other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife Donna; parents Eugene and Myrtle Vettling, son-in-law Robert Pipp; and grandson Thomas Pipp.
Funeral services for Eugene Vettling are pending and entrusted to Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
