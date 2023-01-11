Snow removal issues have presented themselves in full force for the city, county and for independent contractors. Pine County Highway Maintenance Superintendent Terry Clementson and owner of Jeff’s Outdoor Services, Jeff Jahnz, spoke with the Pioneer about the recent challenges.
County highway department
Clementson, who is going on his 25th year with the county highway department, said he doesn’t recall getting this much snow so early in the season during his tenure. He said that the county hasn’t gotten much in the way of complaints for their plowing other than mailboxes getting knocked down but said that they will have their guys out fixing them between snow falls and when time allows.
The county highway department has 14 plow routes consisting of 700 miles in sum, with 442 paved roads and 257 gravel roads. They have one mechanic in the Sandstone building and one mechanic in the Pine City building to help maintain equipment. Clementson said that the paved roads are the first priority and then the gravel roads.
The type of snow that has fallen has presented more of a challenge for snow plowing. “With the warmer temperatures, it makes the snow pack onto the roads,” said Clementson. “We try to get what we can off the roads with scraping and plowing and then try to melt some with the salt/snow mixture.” The sand/salt mixture is 80% to 20%, respectively, and no chemicals are used to melt the ice other than salt.
To respond to the excess of snow, Clementson said that the drivers have been clocking lots of overtime this year. “We are trying our best to keep the roads cleared,” he said. “Please give the plow trucks some extra space on the roads as well.”
When people are plowing their own driveways or private roads, he added that it is against Minnesota state statute to plow snow into the roads from private roads or driveways. “Please don’t plow snow across the road and make piles and leave it there. This creates a hazard for drivers and can damage equipment if left there and frozen, and it can create drifts on the roadway,” he added.
Independent contractors experience challenges
Jeff’s Outdoor Services, out of Pine City, said this year has created more challenges because of the amount of snow in a short amount of time. “The type of snowfalls we have received have been difficult because it is wet, heavy and storms have lasted 24 to 48-hour spans,” said owner Jeff Jahnz. “The wind has also played a factor causing drifting and blowing that has created ice conditions. The temperature has been below average after snow events which also causes salt to not activate because it doesn’t work well under 10 degrees.”
As for sand/salt/chemical mixtures placed on the roads, Jeff’s has used and implemented liquid de-icing products. “The use of these products has allowed us to greatly reduce our salt usage and lower the impact salt applications will have on our environment,” said Jahnz, whose company does a lot of work near lakeshore and river property.
Jahnz says the labor shortage has created additional difficulties making it difficult to get ahead of the storm. “Winter maintenance requires more manpower because the workload needs to be completed in a short period of time,” he added. “We are also seeing a shortage in parts needed for equipment repairs and fuel prices have been extremely high.”
To respond to the challenges this year, Jahnz has raised wages to attract more employees, leased equipment to have on backup and adjusted schedules to have crews working on rotating shifts for round the clock services. Jahnz added that all contracted customers are being served before on-call services.
Jahnz asks the public for patience as snow plowers are on call 24/7. It may appear that plow operators aren’t out working, but when snow comes down at a heavy rate (1-2 inches per hour), it is a challenge to stay ahead of a storm when it comes at an excessive rate.
“We would like the general public to recognize the sacrifice it takes of the whole family when they have a loved one that works in the snow and ice industry,” added Jahnz. “They may miss holidays, birthdays, family activities, sporting events, church and may not be available to help their spouse and family when they are called in to work long, unpredictable hours in harsh winter conditions.”
School snow days and late starts
With the snow has come three snow days and two late starts for local schools. In the last few years, Pine City School Superintendent Cindy Stolp said that the district had two snow days in each of the 2021-’22 and 2019-’20 school years and three snow days, two early releases and two late starts in the 2018-’19 school year.
