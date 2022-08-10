Throughout my career in education, I would see my students out during the summer and ask that age-old question, “Are you excited to go back to school?” Most would sheepishly say “no,” and I would tell them that I was reluctant to have summer vacation come to an end too. August has always been bittersweet for me. I love the excitement and anticipation that starts to build for a new school year, but I am always a bit sad to see the long days of summer come to an end.
However, on that first day back to school, all of that hesitation leaves, and I am where I am meant to be. This year will be my 45th start of school. My first day of school was in 1976 with my teacher Mrs. Patterson, and now I’ll be the principal welcoming students back into the building at the high school.
I have loved school for as long as I can remember. My grandma Viola was a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse when she was young, and she passed a love of reading and education on to me. The oldest of six siblings, I can vividly remember turning the hallway of our childhood home into a classroom and insisting my sisters and brother play school. Obviously, I was the teacher and planned a full day of lessons. I would conduct class until my pupils got bored and would sneak off to play.
For me, the excitement of a new school year also brings with it a case of the pre-school jitters. Every year, the week before school, I am so anxious I can barely sleep. I lie awake thinking of all the things I need to do, worrying that my great ideas may only seem great in my mind. When I finally drift off to sleep, it never fails I wake up having dreamt I have missed the bus, went to the wrong school or showed up to school in my pajamas!
Kids, if you are feeling anxious about school, you aren’t alone. For me, I think it is the fear of the unknown. Having a fresh start each September is amazing but also a bit scary. I believe we all worry a bit if we will have a successful year, if we can overcome the challenges ahead, if people will like us and support us as we learn and grow.
Time is a good teacher. Time has taught me that it is okay to be a bit scared. I love this TED talk from psychologist Kelly McGonigal, “How to Make Stress Your Friend.” She says that sometimes stress isn’t bad, it is our body’s way of preparing us for the unknown. She explains how viewing stress as a good thing made people healthier. She went on to explain how stress causes our brain to release a hormone that makes us seek out others. Did I forget to mention my master’s degree is in Biology, so I am a science nerd and love this kind of stuff? This presentation really helped me to reframe my thinking about those pre-school jitters.
Every year is going to have its challenges; however, when we work together and help each other, those challenges can make us stronger and more resilient. I have no doubt that this year is going to be a great school year. How do I know? Because we live in an amazing community. I have seen firsthand how caring and helpful the school staff and community are. So many people have went out of their way to make me feel welcomed in my new position, helped me overcome challenges and been there when I needed support. I am fortunate to have a position that allows me to highlight the amazing people and the amazing things that happen in our school and community. I can’t wait to share those moments with you throughout this year. It is always a great day to be a Dragon!
Laura Yehlik is the Pine City High School principal.
