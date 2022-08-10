PCHS Principal Laura Yehlik
Traci LeBrun

Throughout my career in education, I would see my students out during the summer and ask that age-old question, “Are you excited to go back to school?” Most would sheepishly say “no,” and I would tell them that I was reluctant to have summer vacation come to an end too. August has always been bittersweet for me. I love the excitement and anticipation that starts to build for a new school year, but I am always a bit sad to see the long days of summer come to an end. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.