Ah! We made it through the thick of winter to March. The countdown to the first day of spring is here! From now to March 20 (the first day of spring), the Dragons have a lot of exciting things planned to make the time fly by. Teachers will continue to learn and grow with training, practice and coaching for Accountable Talks, LETRS, and behavior management strategies.
From sections to the quarterfinals, the Pine City Girls basketball team has created excitement on the court and in the stands. Good luck to the powerhouse Girls’ basketball team. Spring sports are starting (I really hope the weather cooperates). Some amazing parents banded together to work with the City of Pine City and the Pine City Schools to restart youth soccer. Inside the gym, youth volleyball and youth wrestling are building strong athletes, skills and teams.
I am very honored to be a judge at the upcoming elementary science fair. The young scientists will display and present their research. Mr. Lorsung, the elementary Science teacher, said this “means a lot to the sixth graders, and it really is a pretty cool experience!”
With Mrs. Hansmann at the helm, beautiful music will flow from the elementary auditorium during the after-school choir. Art teacher Laura Strand proudly advertised that the artwork of our talented elementary, junior high and high school students will be displayed in the gallery of the Pine Center for the Arts.
From the strong man to the lion tamers, the ever-popular kindergarten circus is only weeks away. One of my favorite times of the year, Kindergarten Roundup, is March 14. If you have a little one that will be five years old on September 1, keep an eye out for your invitation to Kindergarten Roundup or call (320) 629-4213.
Dear future kindergartners, we are saving a seat for you!
We hope you can join us for one or more of our many activities and events.
It’s a great day to be a Dragon!
Cindy Stolp is the superintendent of Pine City Schools.
