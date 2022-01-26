Lawmakers will return to St. Paul with a huge surplus sitting in the state’s coffers, and every one of them has an idea of what to do with it. The projected total is a $7.746 billion, which is a record surplus amount.
To me, we have to find ways to return this money to the taxpayers. After all, any surplus is created by an overcollection of tax revenue.
As I’ve stated before, one area I would like to see prioritized is permanent Social Security tax relief for our senior citizens. These are men and women who, for decades, had money withheld from their paychecks for Social Security. Yet once they hit retirement, Minnesota’s state government demands a cut of their meager income. To me, it’s wrong for Minnesota to be targeting a senior citizen’s limited income as a source of funding for state government programs, and with this mammoth surplus we could finally end this unfair practice.
Will we use the surplus to provide tax relief, backfill obligations of state government spending, or some combination of both? Or will we do nothing with the money and wait until next year? Those questions will likely not be answered until just before the 2022 legislative session adjourns for the year.
Another topic that is on everyone’s mind is public safety. You can’t turn on the nightly news without hearing a story of a murder, shooting, assault, or carjacking. And, on a far too consistent basis, we are seeing people who should be in jail back on the streets committing another crime. I believe we need to properly fund law enforcement. We also need to hold the prosecutors and judges accountable when repeat offenders are given very soft sentences and released back to the street. I also believe we need to take a step back and investigate serious solutions on preventing crime in the first place. That is a huge topic with many facets and will not be an overnight change, but it must happen.
The 2020 Minnesota Department of Corrections Annual Performance Report states that since 2011, roughly one-fourth of incarcerated offenders released each year have returned to prison with a new felony conviction within three years of release.
Instead of prosecuting these individuals to the fullest extent of the law, we’re seeing the opposite. The latest example is the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission - largely appointed by Gov. Walz - issuing a controversial proposal to reduce sentences for repeat criminals. Basically, it would shorten a number of sentences for offenders who commit new crimes while on probation. For the record, I signed a letter with dozens of other state lawmakers urging the commission to reject this plan.
This move to reduce sentences for repeat criminals is supported by Gov. Walz’s administration. A final decision on the implementation of this plan was planned to be made on January 13, however at that meeting the decision was delayed again.
At a time when crime rates are rising, Minnesotans are asking their government to take action, not to go soft on repeat criminals. Our police deserve our support, and as a state we should be doing all we can to provide them with the necessary resources needed to help keep us safe.
In the middle of winter, the warm days of summer are a distant memory. However, there are many farmers around the state that are still managing the effects of the drought this past summer. There is a drought package that was put together in early fall in expectation of a special session that was never held. The need of drought relief is better known now as well and will be better crafted to benefit those impacted the most.
There are areas of the Capitol complex that are open to the public, as well as areas that will be closed to the public. If you happen to be visiting the Capitol and would like to visit, please contact my office to set up a visit. My email is Rep.Nathan.Nelson@House.mn and my phone number is 651-269-0518.
Nathan Nelson is the state representative for for District 11B.
