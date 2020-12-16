The holidays will look very different this year with COVID-19 upending so much of what Minnesotans enjoy during this time: large, family gatherings; relaxing with friends at bars and restaurants; and company holiday parties. The pandemic’s effects have not only led to reduced activities and less busy roads, but an alarming climb in traffic fatalities. Impaired driving is part of the problem.
Alcohol-related crashes not only take lives, they change them forever. They cause an average of 357 life-changing injuries each year (2015-2019). Seriously injured traffic victims require hospital care in a current healthcare environment that is dealing with a pandemic surge.
Officers, deputies and troopers will be participating in an extra DWI enforcement and awareness campaign running on weekends through Dec. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.