OKAY, I’m just going to say it. I have been very disappointed with life since COVID. I’m not saying everything has been a disappointment – because I have a new granddaughter to prove some things have been wonderful. But I have really been challenged as I manage my disappointments the last two years.
I am a recovering co-dependent. That means on my worst days, I slide into faking who I am to fit in and be accepted. I lower my expectations and limit direct asks for help so I won’t be disappointed. I think it protects me from having my feelings hurt, but living fake just disappoints myself. On my best days I try to love authentically even if it hurts. It hurt a lot.
Gut check: In the last two years, have you been disappointed by forceful opinions of passionate people you don’t see eye to eye with? Have you been disappointed by the inconsistencies of those in authority who claim to know what is best for you? Have you been separated from those you love because of disappointments you are still trying to repair?
Now, even if you aren’t a recovering co-dependent, at the very least, our best intentions at New Year’s resolutions have probably brought disappointment. The truth is that no one escapes disappointment. It is a part of life. Jesus was even exasperated with his disciples at times and exclaimed, “Don’t you get it? How much longer do I need to be here?” Matthew 17:16-20.
I think we somehow reason that if we could just say or do things “right,” we won’t be disappointed. However, this thinking is a lie. It puts all the pressure on us to be perfect, which we can’t be, and those we are doing life with, can’t be either.
Jesus talked to his disciples about that too, in John 16:33: “I have told you these things so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble, but take heart! I have overcome the world.”
So, managing disappointment starts with realizing it is part of normal life. The hope Jesus gives us is that only in him will we have peace. When we give our disappointments and hurt feelings to Jesus, only he can help us overcome them with his love. Our love just can’t do it. And Jesus wants us to not fake who we are for love of any kind. He made us on purpose, with a purpose – lumps and all. Being loved like that gives us the courage to face life’s disappointment and still thrive.
So, wherever you are in your journey this week, be the real you to manage disappointment. And remember, Jesus loves you and so do I.
Julie Samuelson is a pastor of Hands for Pine City Outreach.
