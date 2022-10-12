In 2006, I was a sophomore biblical studies major at Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, Illinois. At that time, the student body had a 10 a.m. chapel time Monday through Thursday. Many local pastors, professors and authors would take turns speaking to the student body. On one occasion, I was surprised to hear an elderly pastor stand at the pulpit and share from perhaps the most well-known Bible story in the Old Testament, David and Goliath.
The famous story is recorded in 1 Samuel 17. Goliath was a giant in the Philistine army. Commentaries differ on his exact size as they range from being 9-11 feet in height to weighing in the ballpark of 600 lbs. Nobody from the Israelite army would fight him. Each day he taunted them, and each day the Israelites would cower in fear.
This routine went on for 40 days. It is at that point that a shepherd boy named David shows up to visit his brothers enlisted in the Israelite army. He hears the taunts of the giant and witnesses the common response of God’s army, “nothing.” David, a teenager lacking any military training, petitions the king to personally take on the giant. He makes his way onto the battlefield and slays the giant with a rock fired from his sling.
Now the problem with retelling a familiar Bible story is that people jump to the conclusion and tune out. Why? Because they already know how the story ends. I was doing the same thing at chapel on this day in the Torrey Gray Auditorium. However, the old preacher stated something from the story that has stuck with me 16 years later. He said, “David won the battle before he even stepped foot on the battlefield; for he had a faith filled with expectation.”
David’s faith was filled with expectations because he was confident of who God was. His expectations were not merely self-serving; he was concerned first and foremost for God to be glorified in his life and throughout his kingdom. This giant was standing in the way of God’s purposes. It was not of his own abilities on which David would rely, but rather on the character and the promises of God to advance his nation.
The story makes clear that the Israelite army had lost the very thing that gave David courage: a faith with expectation that God would provide just as he promised. Put another way: when their army lost heart for God’s purposes, they lost heart for the battle with the Philistines.
As Christians, we are called to live differently because of who God is and what that means for our lives. Our confidence is to be in God’s character. Our faith is to be lived out with the expectations that God is in control and will accomplish his will.
Can I ask you something to consider in your heart? “What are your expectations of God for this life?”
Far too often our expectations of God are one of two things … Either, our expectations are entirely self-serving or our expectations of God are almost entirely non-existent. We consider God able to do something about our circumstances, but very unlikely to do so. An apathetic faith is often the result.
The definition of “faith” according to Scripture is found in Hebrews 11:1 states, “... faith is being sure of what we hope for and certain of what we do not see.” In essence, we have a faith in a sovereign God because we cannot control or see what is going to happen for ourselves. This means that faith is far more than just a feeling. Faith is believing that God is exactly who he claims to be. Faith is trusting that God will do the very things that he has promised to do. Faith is being concerned for God’s purposes ahead of our own. This is what it means to have faith with expectation.
Throughout the most trying times in his life, David relied upon the character of God rather than on his own abilities. In Psalm 86:11, David prays, “Teach me your way, Lord, that I may rely on your faithfulness; give me an undivided heart, that I may fear your name.” The expectation in David’s prayer is that God will carry out his purposes … and David simply asks for the strength to follow.
I will forever be grateful for the old preacher in chapel that day at Moody. He helped me to understand that God values a faith which desires to accomplish his purposes above all else. May we never lose heart for God’s purposes, because when we do, we will lose heart for the battles in front of us.
“My soul, wait thou only upon God; for my expectation is from him.” -Psalm 62:5
Joe Gatzke is the associate pastor of Youth & Family Ministry at Pine City Evangelical Free Church.
