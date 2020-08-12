The Greater Pine Area Endowment (GPAE) continues to reach out to local non-profit organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic, this time inviting them to submit grant applications for economic or community development projects before midnight on Monday, Aug. 31.
Becky Schueller, a staff member for GPAE, said that earlier this year the GPAE advisory team established an Emergency Relief Fund in response to the pandemic and shutdown in order to serve the immediate needs of local non-profits in a direct way.
“That Emergency Relief Fund remains open and available to the community through the end of the year while funding remains available,” Schueller said.”
According to GPAE, the upcoming round of grant funding will be considered for economic development projects that lead to quality job creation or high tech employment. Community development projects that promote community pride and quality of life through environmental stewardship and community beautification will be considered as well. The GPAE also invites proposals that positively impact the housing, safety, employment and other needs of the more vulnerable members of the community including youth, the elderly and those who are low-income.
Since its inception, the GPAE has funded many improvements for local nonprofits: the Pine City History Association for a projector installation at the Pine City Community Room, Pine City Community Education for the vision screening devices for early childhood program, and to the Pine City Trap Shooting Team for storage facility.
“There have been several grants in recent years that I think have had a positive impact in our community,” Schueller said. “Most recently, GPAE awarded a $25,000 grant to Pine City Youth Hockey for the Hilltop Park Improvement Project. The group broke ground last week preparing for the new concession stand and warming house structure for the park. Other projects, like the City of Pine City partnership with East Central Energy to create a promotional video for the Technology Park, required a smaller investment of just $400. This project is one that the city hopes will help with future investment in economic development for the community.”
The online grant submission process hosted through the Initiative Foundation can be accessed through the GPAE website at www.pineendowment.org . Organizations seeking assistance in using the online system should contact Becky Schueller at 320-322-4040 or pinecitychamber@gmail.com. A copy of the Grant Guidelines is available online or can be picked up from the Chamber of Commerce office at 315 Main Street South. Online submissions are due by midnight on Monday, Aug. 31.
“I enjoy seeing the impact that GPAE has in our community,” Schueller said. “The organization isn’t one that has a flashy billboard or large dollars invested into a single project but instead provides smaller grant awards to help lift a new non-profit to reach the next milestone in their journey.”
