Becky Schueller

The month of September and in particular Labor Day weekend have always been a sign for the beginning of fall – even if it isn’t officially fall until later in the month. Back to school hits a little differently for me this year as I sent my youngest off for his first day as a senior. But instead of getting emotional about all of the “lasts” we are about to experience this year, I’m ready to embrace the changes that are coming and enjoy the experiences that this year has to offer. 

