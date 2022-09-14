The month of September and in particular Labor Day weekend have always been a sign for the beginning of fall – even if it isn’t officially fall until later in the month. Back to school hits a little differently for me this year as I sent my youngest off for his first day as a senior. But instead of getting emotional about all of the “lasts” we are about to experience this year, I’m ready to embrace the changes that are coming and enjoy the experiences that this year has to offer.
I was able to attend the new educator breakfast along with two members from the Chamber Board of Directors at the end of August. This was our tenth year as a guest for this event, and it was a very different experience this year. With over 25 new educators and administrators in the room, it was a full house of people that were new to Pine City, returning to Pine City, or in many cases – existing residents that are new in their role for the district. We shared a brief slideshow about all of the great things that happen in our community, the businesses that are here and ways for them to get involved and volunteer in the community.
The one thing that wasn’t different this year – the generosity of the businesses in welcoming these educators to our school district with their gifts. We are grateful for each participating business. I hope each one of those new educators and administrators know that they are appreciated. We wish them the best of luck in the year ahead.
This week, the Chamber is launching a new effort called “Give4Pine” where we are planning to help fill needs in our community. One such idea that came to us this summer was a Hat & Glove Drive to collect new and used hats, mittens and gloves to provide to our school district, daycares and other partners to ensure that every student has them during the winter months ahead. Our collection will run from September 15 through October 25. Check out our website for a list of locations that will be collecting during this time.
Just a few short years ago, the Chamber began hosting an activity that we called “Falling for Pine” to help fill up our fall calendar with something in our community. It is an activity that changes a little every year, but the one consistent thing has been our Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt. This challenge goes out to our local business community to design their own scarecrow and put them on display outside their business or inside on a window display from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31. Each day, we feature a different scarecrow on the Chamber facebook page for community members to find and post their own photos and be entered to win a prize. Be sure to follow us for all the details!
Another event that we will begin planning for soon is the annual Holiday Madness event, scheduled for Saturday, December 3 this year. We are looking for new committee members and event partners that would like to help us grow and expand this event in our community. What would you like to see as part of this community event and how can you be part of the effort that makes it happen? Our first planning meeting for this event is coming up soon, if you’d like to join us, contact me this week. We’d love to have you join us as we embrace the changes for 2022!
Becky Schueller is the director of the Pine City Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.