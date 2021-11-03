When autumn rolls around in Minnesota, it is not uncommon for folks to get into their vehicles and head to more idyllic locations in hopes of spotting trees dotted with leaves of scarlet, amber and gold.
For Angela Filler those colored leaves represent possibility.
Since 2011, Filler has taken leaves of all colors and created hand-cut silhouettes of everything from a wildlife to Harley Davidsons to Minnesota sports team logos.
Many of her artworks can be seen for sale at Made of Mora in downtown Mora. Filler lives in Sandstone and works in Pine City.
Using a variety of different-sized X-Acto knives and even scalpels on occasion, she painstakingly cuts and carves minute pieces out of the leaves until the picture appears. Once she is happy with the leaf cut, she frames the finished product.
“It is a very long and delicate process,” Filler said. “I have broken quite a few leaves in the process. The leaves take anywhere from 30 minutes to two-plus hours to create.”
Autumn is her favorite season, and she loves using the vivid and varied colored leaves.
“The color just gives the leaves more character, and I can start to imagine more of what I want on the leaf. Like if it was a really nice brown leaf with character, I might do a buffalo,” she said. “Green leaves will always be my favorite — just so vibrant and beautiful — but fall colors add just that little extra excitement. The leaves stay their color and tone if I frame and preserve right away. It’s awesome.”
Although she uses several different colors and shapes for her silhouettes, Filler’s favorite canvas is the oak leaf.
“(The oak leaf) is strong and sturdy, but also delicate enough so my X-Acto can cut through it,” she said. “Also, there are so many types of oak. Some are whimsical and funny. I love them.”
The tiniest leaf silhouette Filler has created was a deer the size of a dime. The largest was huge, she said, because a customer requested multiple wildlife silhouettes cut on a banana tree leaf that was special to the client. Once the artwork is framed, it will last for years.
“Surprisingly the leaves will last a very long time if you preserve them in a frame in indirect sunlight. The best way to describe the way the leaves appear over time is like an old antique book, fragile; flat in a frame, it will keep its silhouette,” Filler said. “That is what makes the leaf cutting so cool is you can see the intricate design on something that is so fragile. It makes you ask the question, how? I have experimented with treating the leaves with product to make last longer, but have discovered that, once past the cleaning process, the leaf is just best preserved flat in a frame.”
Filler’s journey to creating this special art started in elementary school. She remembers a particular bus driver named Lenny who recognized her talent. In about seventh grade she drew pictures of her classmate, usually line art from “The Lion King.”
“In high school (in Pine City), everyone recognized my detailed pencil drawings of large cats that I would draw during lunch time and even during class,” she said, laughing. She also remembers occupying her time by drawing on the long bus trips to track meets and other sports.
“I have had much practice since my first leaf,” she said. “This unconventional style I have been evolving over the years, trying to find new ways to improve the leaf cuts, like embossing the leaf and stretching the gap between nature and manmade product like stitching the leaf with string and ribbon to make beautiful pieces, as well, of course, as painting and cutting the leaf in so many ways.
“I have also experimented with putting the cut-out leaf onto the surface of a flat rock and putting resin to preserve it onto the rock. Both leaf and rock are naturalistic. I love nature,” she said.
Sometimes the leaves don’t cooperate, “That’s where that experience of knowing the mannerisms of the different leaves and how they act, and dry, and how long they last come to play,” Filler said. She claims that as she gets older, her hand has become less steady. “But the confidence I have gotten from years of practice and the experience I have gained from learning the mannerisms of each type of leaf makes for precise cuts.”
Her art studio is any place she can find to do her work — usually her kitchen table. As a single mom of four, she sometimes finds that art can’t be at the forefront of her life.
“It is hard to find time to do any of my art, because my family is number one. Raising the four kids, helping them with schoolwork, cooking, teaching them to stay creative takes a lot of time,” Filler said. “I’m not married, but I have help. Sometimes creative ideas get put on the back burner.”
She considers herself fortunate, though, that her children have inherited her artistic bent. Her oldest child, a daughter, is her leaf-cutting apprentice, who has already learned to cut one of her favorite animals. “I believe if you have a gift, you should share it with others, inspire others. Not hide it,” she said of teaching her kids her craft.
Filler sells her leaf silhouettes at art fairs at Cabin Coffee in Pine City, at the Pine City Scrapbooking Store and as a vendor at Made of Mora. She is trying to find time to market herself more and has a Facebook presence called “Nature’s Footprints.”
When she does have spare time, Filler engages in several other artistic pursuits, from drawing, painting and photography to writing and playing multiple instruments. “Some new forms I’m experimenting and expressing my creativity with are ribbon art, 3-D resin painting, relief paper, sculpting of realistic fur and animals, paper cutting, wood burning wildlife, button art and alcohol ink.
“I love all art, and just all-around trying to be creative in any way, every day,” Filler said. “You know when you get older, you don’t think too much anymore about dreams and what makes you happy. I am so very honored to have this opportunity to share with everyone and maybe spread some inspiration about what makes me happy and my heart so full.”
