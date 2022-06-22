The Minnesota Area Agencies on Aging, through the Central MN Council on Aging has awarded Family Pathways a 2022 Federal Older Americans Act Title III contract.
This funding will allow Family Pathways to continue offering programming for older adults and caregivers throughout East Central Minnesota. Family Pathways’ Aging Services programs are designed to help older adults stay in their homes and offer caregivers education and support.
Older adults living in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine, and Milles Lacs counties will have access to homemaker and doorstep food delivery services under the guidelines of the Title III B contract. Family Pathways has also added a new “sunshine calls” program this year. “Sunshine Calls” volunteers make phone calls to isolated older persons to ensure continued well-being of the individual and to provide social contact. These calls are a source of connection for both the older adults and the volunteers.
Caregivers who are caring for an older adult that reside in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine, or Milles Lacs counties will have access to supportive services from experienced caregiver consultants. The goal of Title III E funding is to support caregivers as they manage and live their lives well while also caring for another person. Caregiver Consultants help caregivers develop individualized care plans and connect them to local community resources.
Family Pathways is committed to helping communities age well. Aging Services Associate Manager, Aging Services Coordinator, Aging Care Associates, Caregiver Consultants and Outreach/Education Coordinator make up our knowledgeable and experienced team of experts in the field of aging. For more information on any of these programs, visit www.FamilyPathways.org.
