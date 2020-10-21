Family Pathways is giving area families a chance to get better prepared for the cold months ahead.
The Family Pathways food shelves in Pine City and Sandstone – as well as their seven other food shelves in Minnesota and Wisconsin – are offering “October Stock Up” – which means one extra “Full Shop” visit in addition to weekly bread and produce visits throughout the month.
Family Pathways Director of Food Equity Kathy Wills said the ongoing pandemic and concerns about the economy means more families could find it a struggle balancing food expenses and other costs.
“Like everybody, we were caught off guard in March when this whole COVID thing started,” Wills said. “We’ve been working ... to get caught up, to get ahead a little bit. We want to take the opportunity, now that we’re feeling more comfortable, to try and help our clients get ahead. We know there’s so much unemployment still going on out there. People aren’t back to working full-time. They’re trying to get by. So we thought, in the month of October we’d give them two visits and see how it goes.
She said this the first time that Family Pathways food shelves have allowed the two full visits per month as a policy, though they have opened it up on a case-by-case basis. But they saw potential needs rising, and wanted to urge people to plan ahead, and to utilize the resources at the food shelf.
“That’s what we’re there for,” Wills said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s just a really tough time.”
She noted that when the shutdown first took place, many people had extra money through unemployment or the stimulus and so they weren’t coming to the food shelf. But as that money ran out, the situation has changed.
“We’re seeing people that are normally not in the system, not knowing where to go or what to do because they’re not used to any of this,” Wills said. “I can only imagine as someone struggling out there, it has got to be very, very confusing.”
She noted that they are boxing food so people can stay safely in their cars. They have a senior program for those age 60 and over, and are able to deliver food to those clients.
“Pine County, unfortunately, is a county that struggles a little bit more with food security and people needing a little more help,” Wills said. “We’re hoping that all those little things will help people stay in their homes if they can.
“I know it’s getting old to be in your home,” she added. “You need to get out. I really understand that. But I think we just need to kind of hang in there. Wear your mask. Social distance. I know it’s no fun.”
Wills also said that Family Pathways can help guide people with other needs towards resources that can help with expenses like housing costs and utilities.
“We’re trying to get the word out to everybody – if you’re behind in rent, you’re behind in mortgage, please call. We can direct you,” she said. “We’ve got to really stick together,” Wills said. “I hope I’m wrong, but we’re coming into – I think – our toughest time.”
The Family Pathways Pine City Food Shelf is located at 220 7th St. SW., Pine City. Call 320-629-0128.
The Family Pathways Sandstone Food Shelf is located at 314 Main Street, Sandstone. Call 320-245-2485
Contact Family Pathways main office at 651-674-8040. Family Pathways offers other services, including food shelves in Cambridge, Chisago City, Forest Lake, Frederic, North Branch, Onamia and St. Croix Falls. For more information, visit familypathways.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.