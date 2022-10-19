The Pine City community will be eating better this fall and winter due to a generous donation from Cargill. The donation from Cargill brought in 282 pounds of food, along with a financial donation to the Pine City Family Pathways food shelf which relies heavily on donations.
Family Pathways food shelf coordinator, DeAnna Vander Vegt, said that they have approximately 650 people who receive food each month, reflecting about 175 families that walk through their doors.
Dee Reisdorfer, a Cargill human resources employee, organized the Cargill project taking donations from the building she works at in the Twin Cities. “Cargill is committed to nourishing the world and supporting the communities where we live and work,” noted Reisdorfer.
Reisdorfer hopes that other businesses and groups will consider doing their own food drives to help support the local Family Pathways.
Pine City Family Pathways is located at 220 7th St SW Pine City and can be reached at (320) 629-0128. The food shelf hours are Mondays (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Wednesdays (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Thursdays (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
Donations can be dropped off at the store in Pine City in the form of cash, gift cards, checks and food. Vander Vegt said that any food item can be brought in, but personal care items are especially needed. If anyone is in need of receiving food, they can call (320) 629-0128 to make an appointment.
