Dee Reisdorfer & DeAnna Vander Vegt

Loading food received by Cargill are Dee Reisdorfer (Cargill HR leaders) and DeAnna Vander Vegt (Family Pathways food shelf coordinator)

 Photo provided

The Pine City community will be eating better this fall and winter due to a generous donation from Cargill. The donation from Cargill brought in 282 pounds of food, along with a financial donation to the Pine City Family Pathways food shelf which relies heavily on donations. 

