Though the Dragon winter sports schedule is underway, games continue to be closed to most spectators due to COVID-19 safety precautions.
However, Minnesota high school sports programs are getting creative in finding ways to bring those events to fans at home.
Pine City High School Activities Director Rick Englestad said that many Dragon sports will be streaming online YouTube through a partnership with WCMP.
To see a current list of video links to Dragon sports events, visit pinecityhs.rschoolteams.com.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Basketball: Boys JH game, 3:30 p.m.
vs. Rush City @ Rush City High School
Hockey: Boys JV game, 5 p.m.
vs. Mora @ Mora Civic Center
Hockey: Girls JV game, 5:15 p.m.
vs. St. Francis @ Isanti Ice Arena
Basketball: Girls JV game, 5:45 p.m.
vs. Ogilvie @ Pine City High School
Hockey: Girls varsity game, 7 p.m.
vs. St. Francis @ Isanti Ice Arena
Hockey: Boys varsity game, 7 p.m.
vs. Mora @ Mora Civic Center
Basketball: Girls varsity game, 7:15 p.m.
vs. Ogilvie @ Pine City High School
Friday, Jan. 22
Basketball: Boys JV game, 5:54 p.m.
vs. Ogilvie @ Ogilvie High School
Wrestling: Varsity match, 7 p.m.
vs. multiple schools @ Hibbing High School
Basketball: Boys varsity game, 7:15 p.m.
vs. Ogilvie @ Ogilvie High School
Monday, Jan. 25
Basketball: Boys JH game, 4 p.m.
vs. East Central @ Pine City Elementary School
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Hockey: Girls JV game, 5 p.m.
vs. Proctor @ Pine City Civic Center
Hockey: Boys JV game, 5:15 p.m.
vs. Monticello @ Monticello Middle School
Basketball: Girls JV game/C games, 5:45 p.m.
vs. Braham @ Braham High School
Basketball: Boys JV game, 5:45 p.m.
vs. Braham @Pine City High School
Basketball: Boys C game, 5:45 p.m.
vs. Braham @ Pine City Elementary School
Hockey: Girls varsity game, 7 p.m.
vs. Proctor @ Pine City Civic Center
Hockey: Boys varsity game, 7 p.m.
vs. Monticello @ Monticello Middle School
Basketball: Girls varsity game, 7:15 p.m.
vs. Braham @ Braham High School
Basketball: Boys varsity game, 7:15 p.m.
vs. Braham @Pine City High School
