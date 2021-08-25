Bear-human relations continues to be a major area of focus for local conservation officers with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
• Conservation Officer Bret Grundmeier, working out of Hinckley, reported that he continues to take calls from frustrated farmers about black bears destroying their corn crop. State forest areas were busy with ATV riders and hunters out getting their bear baits established. A few bear baiters had to be dealt with who wanted to establish baits in the same areas and could not agree to get along.
• Conservation Officer Ben Karon, working out ofPine City, said he spent the week checking bear baits and patrolling for illegal ATV use in the state forest.
• Conservation Officer Dustie Speldrich, working out of Willow River, said she attended training at Camp Ripley. She also answered bear-hunting questions and nuisance-bear calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.