Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) President Gary Wertish praised President Joe Biden for signing an executive order that encourages more competition in the marketplace.
“Consolidation in agriculture has been going unchecked for too long,” said Gary Wertish, Minnesota Farmers Union president. “It squeezes family farmers out of business, hurts workers and makes consumers pay more at the grocery store.”
The executive order includes 72 directives that will be carried out by 12 federal agencies, many of which target the agricultural sector.
Provisions include:
• Restoring farmers and ranchers rights to file complaints with USDA or sue under the Packers and Stockyards Act if treated unfairly by the packer or contractor.
• Increasing access to food through supermarket alternatives, including farmers markets.
• Expanding transparency on meat labeling.
•Urging the Federal Communications Commission to reinstate its net neutrality rules.
• Making rail and shipping rates more competitive in rural areas.
• Encouraging more options for banking and lending in rural areas.
• Addressing consolidation in rural health care.
• Giving farmers the right to repair their own equipment without voiding warranty protections.
MFU works to protect and enhance the economic interests and quality of life of family farmers and ranchers and rural communities. MFU is a nonprofit membership-based organization. Membership is open to everyone. Learn more and join at www.mfu.org, and follow MFU on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
