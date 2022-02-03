Overnight Caramel French Toast
1 c. brown sugar
1/2 c. butter
2 Tbsp. light corn syrup
12 slices sandwich bread
6 eggs, beaten
1-1/2 c. milk
1 tsp. vanilla
1/2 tsp. salt
Combine firmly packed brown sugar, butter, and corn syrup in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat until thickened, stirring constantly. Pour syrup mixture into a 9x13-inch baking dish. Place 6 slices of bread on top of syrup mixture. Top with remaining 6 slices of bread. Combine eggs, milk, vanilla, and salt, stirring until blended. Pour egg mixture evenly over bread slices. Cover and chill 8 hours. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 40-50 minutes or until lightly browned. Serve immediately. Yield: 6 servings.
Buttermilk Pancakes from hazel vork
2 eggs
1 Tbsp. sugar
3/4 tsp. baking soda
1-1/2 c. buttermilk
Pinch of salt
1 c. flour
1/2 tsp. baking powder
2 pats melted butter
Beat eggs until thick. Add sugar and beat again. Dissolve baking soda in buttermilk. Add salt and half of the buttermilk to the beaten eggs. Mix together flour and baking powder. Add flour mixture and rest of the buttermilk to batter. Add the melted butter last. Bake on one side until cakes are full of bubbles; turn and bake on other side. Serve with homemade maple syrup. Makes 12 cakes.
Biscuits and Gravy
1 pkg. (12 oz.) maple flavored sausage (use bulk sausage instead of sausage links)
3 Tbsp. butter
1/4 c. all-purpose flour
3 c. whole milk
Salt and pepper to taste
2 shakes of hot sauce (optional)
Place sausage in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown and crumbly. Stir in the butter until melted. Add flour, and stir until smooth. Reduce heat to medium, and cook until light brown. Gradually whisk in milk, and cook until thickened. Reduce heat, and simmer for 12 to 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, and optional hot sauce. If gravy becomes too thick, stir in a little more milk. For the biscuit portion of the recipe, just bake a batch of canned biscuits or make your own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.