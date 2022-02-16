Fudgy-Gooey-Cherry Brownies
1/2 c. butter, soften
1-1/4 c. granulated sugar
2 large eggs
1 tsp. vanilla extract
3/4 c. all-purpose flour
1/3 c. cocoa powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 c. chocolate chips
1 c. frozen cherries or fresh
Powdered sugar (optional)
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. In a large bowl bring together butter, sugar, eggs, and vanilla extract. Whisk to combine. Add flour, cocoa powder, salt and chocolate chips. Combine well using a spatula. Add cherries, then fold to combine. Batter will be thick. Line a 9x9-inch baking dish with parchment paper or grease the baking dish. Bring batter onto baking dish and use spatula to spread evenly. Batter will be chunky but will even out after baking. Bake for 40-45 minutes, or until toothpick comes out clean. Let it cool completely in the pan on a wire rack and then cut brownie into smaller pieces. Sprinkle with powdered sugar. Makes 9 servings.
Michigan Cherry Salad
7 oz. fresh baby spinach (about 9 cups)
3 oz. spring mix salad greens (about 5 cups)
1 large apple, chopped
1/2 c. coarsely chopped pecans, toasted
1/2 c. dried cherries
1/4 c. crumbled Gorgonzola cheese
Dressing:
1/4 c. fresh raspberries
1/4 c. red wine vinegar
3 Tbsp. cider vinegar
1 Tbsp. sugar
2 Tbsp. olive oil
In a large bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients. Place the raspberries, vinegars, preserves, and sugar in the blender. While processing gradually add oil in a steady stream. Drizzle over salad. Toss to coat. Serves 8.
