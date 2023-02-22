1/4 lb. bacon, cut in 1” squares, browned until crisp and drained
Dash of salt
1/2 pint whipping cream
1 pint half-and-half
Toss potatoes in water and cream of tartar. Drain Layer potatoes and bacon in large slow cooker. Sprinkle with salt. Mix whipping cream and half-and-half. Pour over. Cover. Cook on low 6-7 hours. Variations: For added flavor, cut one large onion into thin rings. Sauté in bacon drippings; then layer onion along with potatoes and bacon. Sprinkle each layer of potatoes with salt and pepper. Serves 8-10.
Basil Oven Fries
1/4 c. Parmesan cheese, grated
1 Tbsp. olive oil
1 Tbsp. basil
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
4 med. red potatoes
Combine Parmesan cheese, oil, basil and garlic in a large Ziploc bag. Cut potatoes into 1/4 -inch sticks. Add to bag, shake and coat. Place in a 15x10-inch baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 425 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes on each side until crisp and tender. Serves four.
Party Potatoes
6-8 large potatoes, boiled and mashed
1 pkg. 8 oz. cream cheese
1 carton. 8 oz. sour cream
Dash of salt
2 Tbsp. butter
Dash of paprika
1/2 c. grated cheese
Beat together potatoes, cream cheese, and sour cream until smooth. Stir in salt. Pour into greased baking dish and bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour. Remove from oven. Dot with butter. Sprinkle with paprika and grated cheese. Serves 8-10.
