Duluth Firehouse Mustard Potatoes
5 lbs. potatoes, cooked and cubed
2 med. onions, finely chopped
12 Tbsp. butter
6 Tbsp. flour
2 cans beef consommé
1/4 c. prepared mustard
2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. pepper
Bread crumbs, optional
Place cooked, cubed potatoes in a large casserole pan. Sauté onion in butter, stir in flour, cook 2 minutes. Add consommé, mustard, salt, and pepper; simmer 15 minutes. Pour mixture over the potatoes. Add 1/2 cup of bread crumbs, if desired. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes. Serves 12.
Pepper Jack Mashed Potatoes
10 lbs. baking potatoes
2 sticks butter
2 tubs, (12 oz.) Top-the-Tater
3 c. Pepper Jack cheese, shredded
1-1/2 c. milk
Salt and pepper to taste
Bake potatoes until no longer tough, 425 degrees 40-60 minutes. Let the potatoes cool to the touch. Cut potatoes in half and scrape the insides into a bowl, discard the skins. Add to the bowl, butter, Top-the-Tater, salt, and pepper. Whip with a mixer on high speed, slowly adding the milk until they are a creamy consistency. Using a spoon fold in shredded Pepper Jack cheese. Place in heavy covered casserole. Bake at 400 degrees for 30-45 minutes. Remove from oven stir and serve. Serves 13.
