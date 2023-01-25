Back when I used to play football, which was a long time ago, there used to be a penalty called, “Piling On.” If a player had been tackled and other defensive players jumped on the pile just for the sake of jumping on the pile, they were punished for being unnecessarily rough and risking injury. We thought it was fun, if we were on the top, on the bottom, not so much.
It’s no fun being piled on. Perhaps you’ve felt that way a little this winter. The snow and ice keep coming. Just when you might think that it’s time to let up, here comes another storm. The snow banks are getting too tall to see over and our roofs are forming ice dams. The snow removal is becoming tiring and tedious, and yet we probably have a couple of months of winter left. That’s piling on.
Maybe sometimes you feel like your relationships are piling on. A relationship with a friend or relative can handle a disagreement or misunderstanding, but when they come one right on the heels of another, they become harder to deal with and things can become strained. It’s sad and difficult.
The same thing can happen with finances or schedules or mental health or just about any other aspect of your life. Things can pile up and pile on. Sometimes, people even start to think that God is piling things on. Why does God keep giving me these troubles? Why isn’t God helping me more? Where is God when I need Him?
The fact is, it isn’t God causing the troubles; He loves all of His people. Our troubles are caused by sin. Sometimes problems are caused by our own sin. When we get tangled up in our lies or face legal consequences for breaking the law, we suffer because of our own sin. Sometimes we suffer because of someone else’s sin. If a drunk driver crashes into you and injures you, you suffer because of their sin. Sometimes you suffer just because we live in a sinful world. Since Adam and Eve sinned, the world is filled with difficulties and problems. There is illness and death. Children get cancer and tornadoes destroy homes, because of sin. The world piles on us and things are not how God wants them to be, because of sin.
God doesn’t pile on, rather He can help. God has set the heavenly bodies in motion and watches over days and seasons and years. Spring will come and the snow will melt. God promised us, “While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night, shall not cease.” (Genesis 8:22) You can count on it.
And certainly, God doesn’t pile on the problems caused by sin. We do a good enough job of that ourselves. Instead, Jesus came and took our sins upon Himself, He piled on Himself, and He died to take the punishment for that sin. Although there are still consequences of sin in this lifetime, there is no eternal consequence, Jesus took care of that. Instead of putting more weight on us, Jesus takes the weight off.
The problems of this world are temporary, but the forgiveness won by Jesus is eternal. Accept His forgiveness and the eternal life that it brings. The world may want to pile it on, but take heart, Jesus has overcome the world.
Glen Kleppe is the pastor of Zion Lutheran Church.
