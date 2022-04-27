Try the art of felting with an instructor from the Textile Center on Wednesday, May 4, from 5:30-7 p.m., at the Pine City Public Library. The same program will be presented on Thursday, May 5, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the Wyoming Area Library.
Learn the process of dimensional wet felting as you create a miniature vessel out of vibrant colored wool. Using warm water, soap, and pre-carded wool, create a vessel to hold your finest small treasure.
The Miniature Wet Felted Vessel Workshop is recommended for ages 13 and up. Registration (required) is now open on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Space is limited.
This program is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
The Pine City Public Library is located at 300 Fifth St. SE, Pine City, and can be reached at (320) 629-6403. The Wyoming Area Giese Memorial Library is located at 26855 Forest Blvd., Wyoming, and can be reached at (651) 462-9001. For more information about the East Central Regional Library system, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.