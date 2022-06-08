Dr. A. Quinn Strobel, of Midwest Medical Examiners, the medical examiner which performs autopsies from Pine County, presented her annual report to the Pine County Board of Commissioners during the regular board meeting on May 17.
Dr. A. Quinn Strobel stated that for Pine County, 223 cases occurred and 22% (48 cases) were handled on the county level. The highest cause of death with 30 cases were classified as accidental causes. Accidental causes were broken down further into 12 drug overdoses, 7 motor vehicle accidents, 6 blunt force trauma, 2 not determined, 1 asphyxia, 1 drowning, and 1 exposure to elements.
The remaining cases were 12 natural deaths, 4 suicide and 2 homicide. A total of 18 complete autopsies were conducted. Strobel stated that the one statistic across all counties in Minnesota was an increase in death by drug overdose, specifically opioid overdoses with the majority from Fentynal.
One statistic that stood out was that the majority of Fentynal overdoses were people in their mid-twenties or older, with very few being youth and the oldest person in their 80s. Strobel stated that they are accidental due to the fact that they are obtaining drugs laced with Fentynal without the intention of using Fentynal itself, which is making street drugs more dangerous than ever.
“People ask for it or buy it and don’t know what they’re getting … It’s amazing how much is out there. Some seek it because it’s a more potent drug than heroin,” said Strobel.
Strobel noted that most county boards are concerned about the drug overdoses and that there is a decrease of two from the year before. Commissioner, Steve Hallan, asked where Pine County sat compared to other counties. Strobel said all counties are seeing overdoses because of the presence of fentanyl. “It’s frustrating and sad,” she added.
Hallan asked if she felt some of the drug overdoses were suicidal. Strobel said that in some of the cases, it’s suspected but that there has to be evidence pointing to suicide. She added that 2016 was the peak for suicides.
Other business
The Blue Zone event that was held at the Hinckley Casino Event Center was a huge success with over 130 in attendance. There was a mention of Pizza Pub in Pine City having menu items that meet the Blue Zone nutrition goals, one of which is crustless pizza as well as a cauliflower crust pizza.
Matt Ludwig gave an update on the Department of Health and Human services Wellness Program that was started in the summer of 2021. On a voluntary basis, employees were given a survey over the course of several months that covered topics such as depression in the workplace and stress levels. The changes that were seen from the first month to the completion of the survey were drastically improved and the Wellness program was determined to have a positive impact on the employees life in the workplace. It was determined that the Wellness Program will be offered in other departments as well as consideration to bring the program to employees in other county departments that will be customized to meet the needs of those departments. The focus will remain across the board on purpose driven work, connectedness, supportive work environment and overall well being.
In addition to the Wellness Program, Pine County Department of Health and Human Services will also be participating in Project Lifesaver, a program that will provide location bracelets to people who live with Alzheimer’s Disease that will allow them to be located by GPS should they need to be found.
East Central Solid Waste has been experiencing an increase in demolition materials being disposed of in roll-off dumpsters and taken to the transfer station rather than to Rush City or Mora for proper disposal. This has been an issue in the past and a solution came by raising rates, however, with the rapid increase in fuel prices, contractors are trying to save money where they can. As a result, the landfill is getting filled with materials that don’t belong there. At this time, there is not a solution in place, but a discussion will be in the future to find a resolution that can work for all parties.
The meeting concluded with an interesting story from various Minnesota News outlets that consideration for the official soup of Minnesota to be named is lutefisk over wild rice.
