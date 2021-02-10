Fern Dorothy Mayer was born on Oct. 12, 1927 to David and Stella (Toews) Meyer in Munich, North Dakota.
At the age of 12 she moved to Langdon, North Dakota with her parents and older brother and lived there through her school years. A few years later she met Wally Mayer at a dance. They were married on Feb. 26 1950 and lived on a farm in Olivet, South Dakota.
In 1954, they moved to Minnesota, relocating to a farm southeast of Pine City. Fern and Wally farmed until 1969. Fern was employed through the years with Christensen bakery and Woll’s Pharmacy. After working for several years at Woll’s Pharmacy it closed and she moved to Pamida worked at Pamida until her retirement 1989.
Throughout the years Fern and Wally enjoyed spending time with friends at dances and restaurants.
She moved to an apartment in Pine City after Wally passed away in 2008. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She never lost an interest in watching the birds out her window wherever she resided. Fern spent her last year at Lakeside Health and Rehab and passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26. 2021.
Fern is survived by her children: Sandy (Leo Adelman) Mayer of San Diego, California, Kelly (Sandy) Mayer of Pine City, Cheryl Seals of Isanti, Scott Mayer of Terrell, Texas; eight grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; brother Alden Meyer of Cambridge; many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Wally and her parents David & Stella (Toews) Meyer.
Reverend Dr. Vicki VanderVegt officiated services for Fern at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1 with a time of visitation for friends and family one hour prior to the service all at Swanson Funeral Chapel. Interment took place at Birchwood Cemetery in Pine City.
Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Fern Mayer are entrusted to the Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel.
