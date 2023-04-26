10 Years Ago, 2013
Community garden plots available: A few garden plots are still available to grow vegetables this summer at the Pine City Community Garden. The garden is located at Challeen Park, 10 S.E. 3rd Street. This will be the fifth year for the garden which is a partnership between the University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners in Pine County and the city of Pine City.
Coca-Cola plant remembered: The Pine County Historical Society has a new exhibit of the history of the Pine City Coca-Cola Bottling plant on display at the Pine County Courthouse. Owned and operated by Albert Nelson and Sons, the plant was a major employer and soft drink distributor in Pine County and the surrounding areas for 50 years. The building has now been converted to condominiums and is called Pine City Landings.
25 Years Ago, 1998
Habitat help: East Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity is looking for the donation of a lot in Pine County on which to build a house in the summer of 1999.
East Central Habitat for Humanity is a five county effort that builds one house each year for families in need in a different county. The plan is to build a house in Pine County in 1999. Anyone with a lot, he or she would be willing to donate to this cause, please contact East Central Habitat for Humanity.
Lawsuit takes new direction: Taxpayers decry their lack of input into the Pine County Board’s recent actions. The big Kettle room at Toby’s in Hinckley was steamy on a Monday night, filled almost to capacity with taxpayers who expressed their anger over recent actions by the Pine County Board. Organized by the taxpayers group which is suing the County Board, the public meeting brought participants up to date on the lawsuit and solicited financial support for the legal battle.
BevCo signs agreement with city: BevCo, Inc., a juice and water bottling company from Lindstrom, will be the next occupant of Pine City’s Industrial Park. The company signed a pre-construction agreement with the city of Pine City last week. The city’s economic development authority will issue bonds to erect a building on the five acre center parcel in the industrial park. BevCo will lease the building and assume ownership in seven years, when the bonds are repaid.
Co-op’s decision to close station worries patrons: They already knew the bad news. They came looking for reasons why. But many farmer patrons of Pine City Central Rivers cooperative left Rock Creek City Center on Monday, April 13 dissatisfied with what they heard. The cooperative recently closed its service station on 6th Street in Pine City and held the Rock Creek meeting to explain the decision. Manager Tim Kavanaugh from Central River’s Princeton office led the meeting. He told the crowd that Central Rivers must reduce operating expenses to stem future losses. In Pine City, the bulk petroleum operation will remain open, as will the one in Cambridge. The Pine City Lumber Yard will be expanded by demolishing the service station building and erecting a 7,000 to 8,000 foot lumber and building center on that site.
50 Years Ago, 1973
Rush City: final details are being completed between the fair board and the Chisago County Historical Society to build a pole type building to enclose the 100-year-old log cabin on the fairgrounds in Rush City. Rapid deterioration of the building prompted such action.
75 Years Ago, 1948
The Guy Pitman home and its contents in Pokegama Township were destroyed by fire last Friday morning about 10 a.m. The fire started when a kettle on an oil stove boiled over, causing the flames to flare up, setting the room on fire.
Brook Park: Word comes from James Ziegler that he is now at Casa Grande, Arizona, and has a very dark coat of tan and feeling fine. He is working for a big contracting company on a very large cotton Plantation and Jimmy’s job is driving a truck bigger than he’s ever seen in Minnesota or elsewhere.
100 Years Ago, 1923
Work is progressing rapidly on the new Gehl Oil Station and it will be finished and ready for business in the very near future.
Several cars got stalled Sunday while trying to go up the Shuey hill. They were compelled to call on the Shuey brothers to pull them out.
125 Years Ago, 1898
Miss Bertha Hoagland returned from Goodhue County, where she has been teaching, last week. A pleasant smile on the faces of the young people and the shout of glee that went up when they saw their former teacher shows how she has endeared herself to every child in the community.
Next Saturday evening they propose to settle the question once and for all whether or not women shall have the right of suffrage.
