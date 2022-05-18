The sun finally made an appearance this past weekend, and while the rest of Pine City was out enjoying garage sales, I was content to hop on the lawn mower and get the yard cleaned up as the first signs of spring/summer had appeared in my backyard. Some people think I’m a little weird when I say that I love mowing the lawn. Yet there are other people that understand how relaxing it can be. There’s no phone calls to answer, no decisions to make and no expectations for perfection (at least not in our yard!).
Once the job is finished, it’s back to the busyness that life dishes out, and the summer activities are abundant in my profession which creates a whole lot of busy things to manage. At the Chamber Office, we are planning the annual Golf Tournament fundraiser for June 10, an amazing week of activities for Freedom Fest (June 22 - 26), getting groups registered for the Pine County Parade on August 6, and working on various activities for the Pine City Ambassadors including an August 9 Coronation. For the Heritage Players, we are busy planning for this summer’s production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Throw in a family vacation or two, and the summer is filling up fast.
I’m fortunate to work alongside some pretty amazing people in our community to make these things happen – and for that, I’m eternally grateful. But here’s the thing – most of them are working a full-time job somewhere, and the time that we spend together on one of these projects is time that they are volunteering to give back to the community. Time that they could give to many other organizations and time that they could be keeping for themselves.
So, what can we do to acknowledge and appreciate the work that volunteers and organizations are doing in our community? Get out and support the work they are doing. Sign up for that 5K Fun Run hosted by the Pine Area Lions, attend a gallery opening or register for a class at the Pine Center for the Arts, make time for the pancake breakfast, the car shows, or the parades. Be a part of the community by participating in the events created for the community.
And when you see something great happening in the community … tell us! Send off a personal message letting someone know that you appreciate the work they are doing, or write a letter to the editor and give a shout out to an organization or individual that is doing something good for our community.
If you manage volunteers, take them out for coffee, lunch or just a treat and have a conversation with them about how you can help improve their volunteer experience. And if you are one of those dedicated volunteers, share your positive experiences with others and invite them to join you at an upcoming event and be part of the volunteer experience.
Being a community volunteer can be a rewarding experience for both volunteers and organizations, especially if we aren’t too busy to remember to appreciate each other along the way.
Becky Schueller is the director of the Pine City Chamber of Commerce.
