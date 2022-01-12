In the week between Christmas and the new year, I had an opportunity to travel south to visit family in North Carolina. A 1,000 mile cross country excursion may not have been my first choice for a relaxing holiday break, but what I found upon my arrival turned out to be quite the memorable experience for this Pine City girl.
My aunt and uncle have a small farm in a little town with low quality broadband service and even lower quality cell service, but they have a farm filled with chickens, horses, ducks and goats. On this particular week, the farm included recent arrivals…. newborn baby goats. The kids ranged in age from 12 hours old to 6 days, including one kid that required bottle feeding.
I spent my 2 1/2 days in North Carolina visiting with family, but also sitting outside to observe life on the farm. Watching each goat family stick together as they explored the area, laughing as the older kids ran off to play together, and listening to the mama goat “yell” at her baby when he wandered into the chicken coup and couldn’t figure out how to get back out. Oddly enough this new experience might have been the most relaxing way to spend my holiday break.
Upon my return to Pine City, the only thing I have to show for my week away is a photo and video collection of life on the farm.
Coming back to the office this week meant catching up on emails, voicemails and paperwork, and beginning to plan for what the 2022 event calendar will look like for the Pine City community. The Chamber Directors are working on the return of a Beer & Wine Tasting event, golf tournament, Freedom Fest, Pine County Parade, the Ambassador Program, Citizen of the Year recognition and Holiday Madness. While the Chamber plays a key role in organizing each one of these events, we welcome participation of business owners, managers and community members to take part in helping to plan these activities.
So what exactly does my event planning for 2022 have to do with baby goats?
Spending time on the farm gave me an opportunity to do something new and different. To find some excitement and perhaps a little joy in that experience – and it was well worth the time spent driving to North Carolina.
As you begin the new year, what new experience can you find right here in your own back yard? There are endless opportunities for you to meet new people or try new things. Take or teach a class through Community Education or at the Pine Center for the Arts. Volunteer with a community event like Freedom Fest or Holiday Madness. Join a committee with the City of Pine City and help with housing, economic development, public works or parks & recreation needs for the community.
If you want help to find your new experience for 2022, my door is open. Stop by to learn more about how you can get involved in the community. We can even talk about my baby goat adventures!
Becky schueller is the director of the Pine City Chamber of Commerce
