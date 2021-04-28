It has been a busy spring season for the Pine City Fire Department. Though recent rains have helped quicken the cycle from dry brush to green-up, periods of high winds and dry conditions caused the danger of outdoor grass fires and brush fires to spike.
Currently the DNR describes the fire danger in Pine County as moderate, meaning that fires start easily and spread at a moderate rate. Open burning is still forbidden, though campfires are allowed.
Fire department incidents
The Pine City Fire Department reported a total of 21 incidents in March, with 11 of them being actual fires:
• One trash fire
• Two carbon monoxide incidents
• Three grass fires
• Two car fires
• One response to a mutual aid structure fire with the Rush City Fire Department
• Two motor vehicle accident
• Two incidents where they responded because traffic control was required
• One helicopter landing zone
• One elevator rescue
• Other incidents included situations where fog or dust was mistaken for smoke and calls canceled while on route.
Burning permits
Once green-up is complete and conditions are deemed safe, burning permits will resume being issued in Pine County.
Burning permits may be purchased from any DNR Forestry Office, a fire warden, or online. (Note: There is a $5 charge per calendar year for this service.)
More information available on the Minnesota DNR website at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/questions.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.