Another meeting to move toward creating a new fire district was held among the townships and cities who contract with the Pine City Fire Department at the Pokegama Town Hall on Weds., Oct. 26. Leading the meeting and seated at the town board table were Dave Deutschlander (Pokegama Township chairman and building supervisor), Shawn Linnell (Pine City Township supervisor), Terry Peterson (Pokegama Township board vice chairman), and Tammy Carlson (Pine City Township clerk).
All townships who contract with Pine City Fire Department, Chengwatana, Mission Creek, Munch, Pine City, Pokegama, and Royalton, had representatives present, along with the cities of Pine City, Henriette and Rock Creek.
Talks began in early 2022 and have seemed to materialize with the hiring of attorneys Mike Couri and Bob Ruppe of Couri & Ruppe Attorneys at Law, out of St. Michael. Couri and Ruppe presented some basics on creating a new fire district at Pokegama Town Hall on Sept. 21. There they outlined the steps necessary to create a new district based on their experience of helping create the Chain of Lakes Fire & Rescue, out of Richmond, Minn., which has now been operating for 12 years.
During the Wednesday meeting, Bob Ruppe presented a draft joint powers agreement to the standing room only sized crowd gathered at Pokegama Town Hall. And as an extra gesture, implying the seriousness of creating the district, Tom Hegge was introduced as a possible fire chief. Hegge currently resides in the Pine City area but is a firefighter and paramedic for the Edina Fire Department.
Ruppe presented the draft joint powers agreement saying, “This draft joint powers agreement gives a framework of how cities and townships would join. The draft is for discussion purposes, and each entity will have to go back and discuss with your people and decide what you like and don’t like.” He added that there has been no discussion on what the financial contributions from each participating entity would look like, however. He said a formula will have to be determined, along with the numbers to put into the formula.
Rupee outlined what was contained in the draft joint powers agreement. Tasks such as establishing a name and determining service areas, a governing board (with a voting member and alternate from each contracting entity), a district administrator, and fire chief would be part of the process. He reiterated, “Because you haven’t been able to come to an agreement, the cities and townships are exploring a fire district.”
He said one meeting per month would be a good start and that all entities would be equal as far as voting. He addressed the purchasing of equipment, fire trucks, land and buildings. “I’ve found that people need to have a consensus on how things are purchased,” said Ruppe. He added that a joint powers agreement would have to be signed by all participating parties. This would give the new fire district the authority to retain a fire chief and to purchase land to build a fire hall or an existing piece of land and building.
Public input
A public forum of sorts was opened up for any questions the audience members had. Concerns from both sides were brought up and included questions on why the push for a new fire department, increased costs to the jurisdictions, the large geographical coverage area, calls on I-35 and state highways, a budget, finding enough firefighters, where the station(s) would be located, water sources, transparency to the public, the appearance of lack of effort in negotiating with the city and vice versa, what buildings are used as the city’s net tax capacity, and ISO ratings in regards to homeowner’s insurance. The ISO (Insurance Services Office) fire rating is a score provided to fire departments and insurance companies that reflect how prepared a community is for fires, focusing on local fire departments, water supply and other factors.
Pine City Fire Department member and Pokegama Township resident, Pete Liebel, asked about the reason behind the push for a new fire district. “Is it about the money that the city is charging the townships or is it because a certain few of you have a beef with the city?” he asked.
Dave Deutschlander responded saying, “It’s about the money.” Liebel also asked about the cost to residents and insurance cost.
Shawn Linnell responded, “For the last ten months we have been meeting. It’s been very frustrating trying to work with the city of Pine City. Revenue has been frustrating to pin down. The city will not give us the financial information we’ve asked for. We’ve diligently worked on this with a budget forecast … we also get no say [in decisions being made].” He added that with their numbers, he believes his township (Pine City Township) would be paying half of what is requested by the city and that they would be in the black in four to six years.
Jason Zastera (Pine City firefighter and Pokegama Township supervisor) asked about the coverage area and that there are about 11,000 people within the district. “This is a big area with a lot of calls and interstate and state highways,” said Zastera. “It’s more than just dollars; it’s pretty serious stuff we’re talking about.” He also expressed concerns about financing a new department and recruiting firefighters. “We need to see your numbers and have realistic numbers to show the townships. How do we know you’re covering all the costs? You can have all these things in place, but you have to be able to pull it off. Look in this room. How many here are fit to be on the fire department? I don’t want my house at risk just to save money.”
Ruppe noted that response time would have to be factored in when setting up stations. Linnell stated that they have studied and researched for several months. “We’ve had meetings and every township knows about them,” said Linnell. “We’re not just shooting off the top of our hip here.”
In regards to transparency to the public, Ruppe said that there is no requirement for a public hearing or a public vote to create a new fire district and that the decision rests on the town board. As for possible locations, Linnell said that Pokegama Township has a site that would work well and that Pine City Township has a vacant building that could be converted into a station. He added that the logistics would need to happen after a new fire chief is secured.
As for negotiating with the city, Terry Peterson (Pokegama Township) said, “We were told they were done negotiating. Every time we asked for numbers, we got a different set … the numbers just keep getting higher and higher.” He added that they would still be open to discussion if the city would be willing to come to the table and compromise.
Tammy Carlson (Pine City Township) said, “When I started, our contract was $15,000 … the last contract was completely different and higher than what we agreed to. For what they want for capital, you could do a fire district for that. As a taxpayer, I don’t feel comfortable giving money that doesn’t go to a designated fire fund, where we know where the money goes.”
The average yearly contract amount over the next four years for Pine City Township is approximately $80,000. Pokegama Township’s average yearly contract over the next four years would be approximately $180,000.
Les Bloom (Chengwatana Township board chair) said, “We would like to see the city use the League of Minnesota Cities and township association’s formula when calculating how much each group pays. The city does not include the non-taxable buildings, such as the courthouse and school. The city would pay 45% more if they did.”
Linnell added, “All the surrounding communities pay 75% toward the Pine City Fire Department, and the city pays 25% – and we have zero say.”
It was also noted that the city of Pine City paid for the $1.6 million new fire hall through a bond. Guy in back noted, “We were moving forward pretty good when Carl Pederson was working on things, but when he got sick, we’ve had zero effort from the city council.”
