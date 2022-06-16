Judy Anderson woke to people pounding on the windows and door of her house apartment at 500 5th Avenue SE, Pine City, on the morning of Friday, June 10. “We didn’t smell any smoke and weren’t awake,” she said. “I yelled out to the others in the building and ran upstairs and got my son’s dog out and my dogs out.”
It is unknown at press time what caused the fire and is still under investigation, according to Pine City Fire Chief Tom Miller, but Anderson believes the fire started on the main level and recalls seeing smoke coming from the bathroom.
The fire consumed much of the interior and some of the exterior. All occupants of the house, converted into a four-apartment complex, got out of the building safely, along with the dogs, one cat and kittens. Another cat could not be found and unfortunately perished in the fire.
The Rush City and Hinckley fire departments also responded.
