Trainer Jack Voltz led the Rush City, Pine City and Harris Fire Departments through a training on grain bin rescue on Nov. 19, made possible the generous support of Tom and Nancy Rys who provided the use of their farm for the training. More then a dozen farms, families and organizations made it possible to purchase the grain bin rescue equipment in 2013. So far, it has only been used in training.
