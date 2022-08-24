A special event in its second year ”took the cake,” in sweetness anyway, this year at the Pine County Fair. Organizers of the fair say the contest had a good showing and went off without a hitch.
The Second Annual Junior Baking Contest brought in 36 entries in three divisions. Judges consisted of Pine County Fair Board members, fair board wives and a handful of fair volunteers.
Abbie Raudabaugh, one of the fair board member’s wives and organizer of the baking contest, said that each year, the wives of the fair board members work collectively to help coordinate the Sunday Fun-day at the fair.
During that day, organizers offer free activities, games and contests for all young children in the area, giving families a way to enjoy the fair without the financial burden of paying for the traditional fair activities. Typically, the event targets younger children, so in looking for ways to reach more youth, the group came up with the baking contest, which would be open to children ages 6-18.
“Last year was the first year for this event but we learned new things and are eager to get more involvement as this event grows in popularity,” said Raudabaugh.
The event is free to enter, and all entries receive a free gift just for entering. A number of local businesses donate, and the Pine City Lions donate funds and ride tickets. The contest is broken into three categories: Sr. Division (ages 14-18), Jr. Division (ages 10-13) and this year has a newly added PeeWee Division (ages 6-9). There are three winners from each division who receive prizes including cash, a medal and other items.
Pre-registration is not required, and participants show up the day of the contest to register and submit their entry of 12 cookies.
“With this being the second year for the Annual Junior Baking Contest, we were hoping to expand it to get more children involved with the fair through the joy of baking. We accomplished this by opening it up to younger ages and expanding our divisions to make it more fair to all who were taking the time to participate,” said Raudabaugh. “With over 36 delicious entries this year, we were very excited to see the success of this year’s event and are looking forward to making this a new favorite fair tradition for years to come!”
Sr Division Winning Recipe by Kennedy Mckenzie
Yummy Bars:
Filling:
1/2 C melted butter
2 C brown sugar
2 C coconut flakes
2 C graham cracker crumbs
1/2 C milk
Crust:
20-24 graham crackers
Frosting:
1 package cream cheese
2 Tbsp Butter
1/2 Tsp Vanilla
1-1/2 C powdered sugar
In 2 Qt deep bowl, stir together butter, Brown sugar, crumbs, coconut and milk. Microwave on high 6-7 minutes stirring well every 2 minutes. When down, filling will be thick. While mixture cooks, arrange 1/2 of crackers in a single layer to cover bottom of 12x9 pan. When filling is done cooking, spread on crackers, pressing lightly. Top withother half of crackers. Soften cream cheese in 1 QT casserole by microwaving on high 20-30 seconds, stir in butter and vanilla. Stir in enough powdered sugar to make thick, smooth frosting. Frost bars and refrigerate. Store in the fridge or freezer, covered. Makes approximately 48 bars.
Winning Jr Division Recipe by Joshua Klocke
Smores Bars:
2-1/2 C all purpose flour
1-1/2 C graham cracker crumbs
1/2 Tsp Baking Soda
1/2 Tsp Salt
1 C salted butter (at room temperature)
1 C brown sugar (packed tightly)
1/2 C granulated sugar
2 eggs
2 Tsp Vanilla
6 full size hershey bars
2 - 7oz jars marshmallow fluff or 1 large container marshmallow fluff
Beat butter and sugars with a mixer until fluffy. Add in eggs and vanilla, mix until blended. Add flour, graham cracker crumbs, baking soda and salt to form dough.
Preheat oven to 350* and line 9x13 pan with foil. Press half of the dough in the pan to form bottom layer, followed by a layer of chocolate bars. Spread layer of marshmallow fluff and finish last layer with remainder of dough spread on top. Bake at 350* for 25 minutes, cool and cut into bars to serve.
Winning PeeWee Division Recipe by Callie Odendahl
Chocolate Chip Cookies
3/4 C Granulated White Sugar
3/4 C Brown Sugar
1 C Butter, softened
2 Tsp Vanilla
1 large egg
2-1/4 C flour
1 Tsp baking soda
1/ Tsp Salt
12 oz bag chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 375*
In a large bow, combine sugars, butter, vanilla and egg. Slowly stir in flour, baking soda and salt. When well blended, mix in chocolate chips.
Bake cookies on cookie sheet 2” apart, using cookie scoop to form. Bake at 375* for 8-9 minutes until light brown. Centers will be soft. Cool cookies 1-2 minutes and move from cookie sheet to wire rack to fully cool.
