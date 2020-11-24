It was 150 years ago this week that the First Presbyterian Church of Pine City was established, and the church has a long and rich history to reflect upon.
A remarkable history of the early days of the church was written back in 1970 by James W. Clark, who described the church’s struggles to survive in “the new, raw, recently established village of Pine City.” Clark noted that much of his history was based on “scattered and incomplete minutes ... written in a score or more of notebooks, some lacking in dates and others in pages.”
Clark pointed out that an early mission was established on the east shore of Pokegama Lake around 1833, and it included the first school and printing plant in the region. The mission was maintained until 1847 by the reverends Ayers and Boutwell and their families. It was at this site that the first periodical was printed in the Chippewa language.
The First Presbyterian Church was established in Pine City in 1870, one year after the railroad came into town.
“There was an immediate awareness that Pine City was going to take over as the site of government, trade and industry,” Clark wrote. “In a matter of months hotels and livery stables were built, sawmills erected, stores and homes came into being among the pine stumps, and real estate offices were selling lots to those who wanted to be among the first to become affluent and what was expected to be a major municipality in this new state of Minnesota, which at that time was only 12 years old.”
The church was formed through the efforts of Mrs. Ann E. Bryan, Mrs. Laurel E. King, and Mrs. Agusta Ferson and her daughter Ida. Clark writes that these four met on Nov. 23, 1870, in the parlor of Bracketts Hotel. There they were visited by the Reverend D. C. Lyon and the Reverend D. E. Wells from the St. Paul Presbytery office and accepted as charter members of the First Presbyterian Church of Pine City. The first person to take on responsibilities as part-time pastor for the fledgling church was Rev. Prescott Fay in 1872.
“In general it would appear that, to date, the church has been in a large part dependent for its existence on church suppers served, church bazaars held and by sales of varied nature, such as rag rugs sewn, the retailing of vanilla and spices, greeting cards and also by the quarters collected at lunches served either at church or at homes of members,” Clark wrote.
He gave special credit to a few exemplary volunteers who went above and beyond. Albin Zastera had a farm about seven miles northwest of Pine City, but rode - or walked - into town every Sunday to serve as Sunday School superintendent. Jens Miller had only one arm, but when a tree in the churchyard had to come down, he was the one who chopped it. His wife, Helga Miller, served meals in her own home at 50 cents a plate and donated the proceeds to the church. And once, a crew of young drum, fife and bugle players marched down the streets of Pine City to inform the town of the ice cream social, where homemade ice cream and homemade cake would be served for 10 cents a plate.
Clark marveled at what the little group who met in 1870 at Bracketts Hotel would think of the church they started so long ago.
“[First Presbyterian] must have possessed some blessing from the Almighty or, like so many churches in small agriculturally oriented villages, it would have ceased to exist,” he said. “If it be possible for the dead to speak to the living, certainly we can hear their voices calling out to us and those destined to follow us, ‘Go ye, and do likewise.’”
