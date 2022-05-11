Walleye and Wild Rice
4 walleye fillets
2 c. chicken broth
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
1/4 c. butter
3 Tbsp. chopped onion
3 c. cooked wild rice
1/3 c. finely chopped dill
Poach the fillets in the chicken broth and lemon juice, cooking just until the flesh will flake on the sides of fillets. With large slotted spatula, remove the fillet from the broth. Melt the butter and sauté the onion and wild rice briefly, just to soften onion and heat rice. Add 1/4 cup of the fish broth. Add the dill, toss lightly. Divide rice among 4 dinner plates and place fish fillets on rice. Serve with lemon wedges.
Best Fried Walleye
4 walleye fillets
2 eggs, beaten
1/2 c. all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1 pinch salt
1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
2 c. crushed saltine crackers
Vegetable oil for frying
1 lemon, cut into wedges
Check the fillets to ensure all bones and skin have been removed. Cut the fillets into serving-size pieces. Place the beaten eggs in a bowl and set aside. Combine the flour, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in another bowl. Pour the cracker crumbs into a third bowl. Heat the oil in a deep-fryer or large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat to 375 degrees. Dip the fillets into the flour mixture, then the eggs, and then the cracker crumbs and set fillets aside on a plate. Test the oil: it will crackle and pop when a cracker crumb is dropped into it. Carefully lower 2 fillets into the hot oil. Cook until browned, about 3 minutes per side, using tongs to turn the fillets. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and repeat with remaining fillets. Serve with fresh lemon wedges. Crush the saltines in a resealable gallon-size plastic freezer bag and roll with a rolling pin. Makes 4 servings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.