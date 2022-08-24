Summer Squash Frittata
3 Tbsp. butter
2 small zucchini, chopped into 1/2-inch cubes (about 2 cups)
2 small summer squash, chopped into 1/2-inch cubes (about 2 cups)
1 small onion, coarsely chopped (1/2 cup)
12 large eggs, lightly beaten
1/2 cup sour cream
1 tsp. salt
3/4 tsp. pepper
1/3 c. chopped fresh basil leaves
Melt 3 Tbsp. butter in a 10-inch ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat; add chopped zucchini, squash, and onion, and sauté 12 to 14 minutes or until onion is tender. Remove skillet from heat. Whisk together eggs and next 3 ingredients until well blended. Pour over vegetable mixture in skillet. Bake at 350 degrees for 33 to 35 minutes or until edges are lightly browned and center is set. Sprinkle evenly with chopped fresh basil. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Tomato Salad
1 garlic clove, minced
Pinch of salt
1/4 c. red wine vinegar
1/2 c. extra virgin olive oil
1 red onion, thinly sliced (soaked in ice water for 10 minutes)
1 lb. of cucumbers, thinly sliced
1 lb. heirloom tomatoes (as many varieties as you can find), sliced into bite-size pieces
1 c. whole pitted Kalamata olives or black olives
1 c. crumbled feta cheese
1 c. fresh dill
1 c. fresh mint leaves (optional)
Pinch of pepper
In a large mixing bowl, add garlic, a pinch of salt, and vinegar. Slowly whisk in olive oil. Add remaining ingredients into the bowl and gently toss. Season with salt and pepper, to taste and place on a large platter. Serve immediately. Makes enough servings for 4.
Japanese-Style Sesame Green Beans
1 Tbsp. canola oil
1-1/2 tsp. sesame oil
1 lb. fresh green beans, washed
1 Tbsp. soy sauce
1 Tbsp. toasted sesame seeds
In a large mixing bowl, add garlic, a pinch of salt, and vinegar. Slowly whisk in olive oil. Add remaining ingredients into the bowl and gently toss. Season with salt and pepper, to taste and place on a large platter. Serve immediately. Makes enough servings for 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.