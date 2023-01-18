Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..
Tonight
Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
The RPHF Flamingos had their first meet since before Christmas. They have been working hard, said their coaches. The team score improved again by over two points to 125.875.
It was a close meet and St. Anthony/Spring Lake Park scored 126.55 for the win. “Overall the team came out with great attitudes and it showed in their performances,” said co-coach Nevaeh Isackson-Rod.
Morgan Macho got her personal best on beam with a 8.95. Gracie Larson scored a 7.825 on bars, which is her highest score this season.
“We had gymnasts add new skills to their routines,” said co-coach Sam Isackson.
Kendra Heintz added a front hand/front lay on floor and her back walkovers on beam. Bryleigh Blatz added a front tuck to her floor routine. The JV gymnasts did well also. Ava Williams had her personal best on floor with a 7.9. Marleen Nieuwenhuis and Bella Utermoehl competed for their first time. Both gymnasts competed floor.
“It was a fun meet with great energy,” added Sam Isackson. “We are excited for the team to continue to improve their team score this season.” The team’s next meet will be in Little Falls on Friday, January 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.