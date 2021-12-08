The Floppy Crappie on Lake Pokegama had a new turning point when it was bought out six years ago in January by Sheri Hanson and Steve Cunningham. With their efforts, the restaurant and bar had undergone some changes in order to bring a new experience to the community of Pokegama Lake and Pine City.
“Our goal was to have something for everybody at this place,” said Hanson. “It kind of had a bad reputation back in the day. We wanted to reverse that. We wanted to have a place for families to bring their kids.”
Hanson and her co-owner, Cunningham, have worked hard to bring a new atmosphere to the Floppy Crappie, and one of those changes was the arcade.
“We’ve had the arcade now for, I think it was two years in September.” Hanson said.
When the arcade was first introduced to the building, it housed only half of the machines that are available now. Hanson states that she has two machine providers now and has added retro games to the mix of newer games. The arcade is home to a variety of different games now. Claw Machines, Air Hockey, Find a Key Machine, Jurassic Park shooter game, Ski Ball, and even the classic PinBall.
“The room is doing really well for the business. Just trying to have something for everyone.” Hanson said. Hanson explained that these games are all token machines. A coin dispenser is available for cash and can even take credit cards.
Besides the machines, there is also a place for children who may not be able to do the games to play with toys, and an area to eat for the family.
Alongside the arcade, the Floppy Crappie had recently gotten a new cook. In 2020, Dennis Maxwell leased the kitchen and recreated the menu with his southern style cooking. From barbeque ribs, to brisket, to mack and cheese, the food had taken a refresh, with the goal to bring in more customers with the new style of food. Hanson said that Maxwell really gave the food a boost.
Food wasn’t the only thing that was updated. In the fall of 2020, the Floppy Crappie closed its doors for five months during the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, Hanson stated that they installed a craft beer and wine bar.
In the summer months, the Floppy Crappie opens the Tiki Bar, an outdoor bar shack and seating area that sits on the shores of Pokegama Lake. There are three sets of docks for boaters to park and dine at the bar and restaurant.
“I tell people about this place, [they go] ‘I know this place! I used to camp there when I was kid.’ Or ‘my parents or grandparents have a place on the lake.’” Hanson said.
The Floppy Crappie is geared towards catering to everyone who enters their doors. Sunday Football is a big staple. “[We get a] pretty good crowd,” Hanson said. “We have 99 cent drinks during the first quarter, happy hour pricing, purple shots when the Vikings score.”
Other events happen weekly at the Floppy Crappie for the community, including an all you can eat fish fry on Thursday nights, Bingo on Wednesdays and even etabs and gambling during the football games. All proceeds from the gambling go to support the Pine City Youth Hockey which the Floppy Crappie sponsors.
The Floppy Crappie is bringing in events and activities to do for everyone in the community and has many more things planned, including a shopping popup store. With food, games, and drinks, the Floppy Crappie is slowly building their way into the community as a new hangout place for the whole family.
