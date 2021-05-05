Foley picked to lead Pine City schools

The Pine City School District has a new superintendent of schools.
On April 29, Pine City School Board Chair Wendy Leibel announced that Paula M. Foley has tentatively accepted the offer to become Pine City’s new superintendent effective July 1.
She noted that Foley has previously served as a principal, superintendent, and staff member at the Minnesota Department of Education.
Leibel said there were 10 applicants for the position. Five of those applicants were interviewed on Saturday, April 24, with follow-up second interviews of two finalists on the evening of April 28.
Leibel added that Foley is anxious to meet the staff and community, pending COVID guidelines, and said that “meet and greet” sessions will be scheduled over the summer and early fall.
“The Board thanks the strong pool of applicants and all who helped to facilitate the process,” Leibel said.
In a statement, Foley outlined how she would approach the job.
“My promise to the students, staff, parents, and Pine City community is that I will listen attentively, plan proactively, and continue to build on the great work of bringing stakeholders together to grow all aspects of the Pine City Public Schools,” Foley said.
Earlier this year Pine City Schools Superintendent Curt Tryggestad announced his plans to resign from that position, triggering a search for a new superintendent.
Tryggestad started as superintendent of the Pine City School District in the summer of 2019. At that time he signed a three-year contract with the school district.
