The No Fair Fair held in the Pine Insurance Agency parking lot on Aug. 7 brought in scores of visitors and reportedly raised $17,000 for nonprofit causes in the Pine City area.
Food, fun and games for all at the No Fair Fair
- Mike Gainor | The Pioneer
