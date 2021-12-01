Awards were given out last month at the Dragon’s football awards banquet and ceremony. Earning all-district honorable mention but not pictured were Gavin Rockstroh, Brody Clark and Tucker Kubesh. Earning an All-State Academic award for Class 3A was Colton Blaisdell, not pictured.
