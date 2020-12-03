The Pine City Dragon football squad went on a fourth-quarter scoring spree on Nov. 17, earning a 34-20 playoff victory over Spectrum to end their season.
Pine City took the lead early in the first quarter with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Lindblom to tight end Colton Blaisdell. Jeffrey Carlbom ran in the two-point conversion, and the Dragons had a lead they would not relinquish for the rest of the night.
The Dragons were back in the second quarter with an epic 38-yard run into the end zone by Carlbom. The Dragons missed the two-point conversion. Spectrum was able to get on the scoreboard just before the end of the half, scoring a touchdown but missing the two-point conversion, leaving the score at 14-6 in favor of the Dragons.
Neither team was able to find their way into touchdown territory in the third quarter, but in the fourth quarter the Dragons brought the fire, scoring three times in a row.
The first touchdown came at the 10 minute mark with another successful connection between Lindblom and Blaisdell, this one for five yards and six points. The Dragons missed the two-point conversion.
A second Dragon touchdown pass was an eight-yarder between Dylan Peterson and Blaisdell. Peterson passed to Carlbom for another two points, bringing the score to 28-6.
The Dragons got their final touchdown of the night with just under six minutes left to play when Hunter Peacock broke past the Spectrum defenders to sprint for a 35-yard score.
The Dragons missed the two-point conversion, but with the score now 34-6, the outcome was inevitable. Spectrum scored two more touchdowns in the waning minutes of the game, bringing the final score to 34-20. Despite a pandemic-shortened season, the Dragons walked away as winners.
