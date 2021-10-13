The Dragons played an evenly-matched game against a tough Two Harbors team on Oct. 8, but fell short in an 8-12 defensive struggle.
The Agates held the Pine City squad scoreless in the first half, while scoring one touchdown in the first quarter and another in the second quarter. With no extra points scored, that put the score at Two Harbors 12, Dragons 0.
Both defenses tightened up in the third quarter, holding each other scoreless.
In the fourth, the Dragons capped off a drive with a one-yard touchdown run from Jimmy Lindblom. Timmy Johnson took it in for a two-point conversion run to make it 8-12.
However, that would be the last time either team made it into the endzone, leaving the Two Harbors with the victory.
Both teams ended the day with exactly 195 yards in offense, and both teams gave up two turnovers apiece on fumbles. The Dragons had 75 yards in passing to the Two Harbors total of 23 yards, but the Agates had the edge in the running game with 172 yards to the Dragons 120 yard total.
Jacob Lindahl led the Dragons in both rushing and receiving yards, with a highlight being a 30-yard reception from a Lindblom pass. Brody Clark had the most running yards in a single Dragon play with a 31-yard scamper.
The Pine City varsity football record now stands at two wins and four losses. The Dragons will end their regular season with a home game against the Mora Mustangs on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.
