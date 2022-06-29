People said I was crazy traveling in October of 2021 internationally. Maybe I was, but I will never regret it. Visiting Greece had always been on my bucket list, so when my friend Kim asked me to go, it didn’t take long to say, “Yes!” even though my husband Brad wasn’t interested. So, with his encouragement and COVID travel opening up, I jumped at the chance.
The Footsteps of Paul tour is basically retracing the Apostle Paul as he traveled western Turkey and Greece planting Christian churches. Following along in the Bible from Acts 13-20, we visited places like Antioch, Ephesus, Lystra and Derbe; Corinth and Athens too. I plan to share with you my experiences with history, culture and the people. So, let’s start out!
Our tour started in south western Turkey, traveling up the western coast toward Istanbul and on to Greece. This was a bus tour. Eighteen days in a bus with strangers that you tour with, live with, walk with, and explore with. We were there to walk the streets Paul walked while reading the biblical text for each site. Since travel had just opened up, most of the sights were empty except for us. What a treat to be able to meander the ruins and explore.
My first impression of the ruins was, “These look like huge Lego blocks!”
We saw bathhouses, latrines, stadiums, theaters, libraries, market places and homes. Turkey has lots of earthquakes, so many structures were abandoned after big quakes. Then time filled the cities in with dirt until all that was left was big hills called TELLS. Some were eventually dug up because the British brought in the railways in the 1850’s, more recently universities get grant money to unearth ruins. And they are everywhere in Turkey. This really surprised me because I always assumed that Greece was the place to go because of the Acropolis.
Historically, Turkey was the hub of ancient humanity. To my amazement, the Amazon culture of women warriors was fought in Turkey – not south America where the Amazon River is. The Greeks and Turks have been running over each other for centuries. Think of the Greek tales of Homer and the Spartan battle of 300. We toured Troy and Thermopylae – these battle sites – as an added treat, even if Paul didn’t walk there. Then the Romans conquered everything and created the Roman roads that can still be seen today in both Greece and Turkey. The Ottoman Empire of Muslim Turks overthrew the Romans. Then the Ottoman Empire fell in WWI and finally the Turkish War of Independence in 1922.
Over all, my biggest shock was that I loved Turkey more than Greece! When you travel a country by bus, you really get a taste of both the urban and rural life. It was harvest time as we toured so you could see ripening pomegranate
trees and orchards of apples and olives. There were fields of grain, cotton and pumpkins! Istanbul was a shopper's paradise as women from around the world go there to buy their wedding dresses. You can by spices, shoes, suitcases, scarves and Persian rugs very reasonably. The people were friendly and kind.
The hardest part of Turkey, however, was the Muslim mosques and calls to prayer continually through the day. As a woman traveling without her husband, I was careful to be safe. Let’s just say I would have no human rights to protect me like in America.
In fact, everyone wanted to come to America to work for just 10 years, then return home to live very rich in Turkey because the dollar is worth so much more than the lira – one lira is just .06 to our dollar. However, we would encourage them to travel to America to experience real freedom. Turkey is not free. If you speak publicly in a negative way about the country or government, you can lose your job or be thrown in jail.
Though I loved visiting Turkey, there is no place like home in the USA. This was my big take-away. If I see a need for change, I can and am called to be a part of that change. After all, that is what Paul was doing on his journeys. He helped people follow Jesus and be that positive change in their own culture. So wherever your travels take you, don’t be afraid to be a part of positive change. Jesus will show you where and how to start. And remember, Jesus loves and so do I.
Julie Samuelson is a pastor of Hands for Pine City Outreach.
