Pastor Julie Samuelson

So, why would someone want to travel the Footsteps of Paul? Well, I am a church planter. Paul was a church planter. I wanted to immerse myself in Paul’s environment to see what Jesus might teach me about helping people follow Jesus in my environment. I learned a lot. One subject that stood out to me is context. It is so important to know what the current cultural context is as you look for application in another culture. Here is a great example.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.