So, why would someone want to travel the Footsteps of Paul? Well, I am a church planter. Paul was a church planter. I wanted to immerse myself in Paul’s environment to see what Jesus might teach me about helping people follow Jesus in my environment. I learned a lot. One subject that stood out to me is context. It is so important to know what the current cultural context is as you look for application in another culture. Here is a great example.
In Turkey, people wink at each other to be friendly and encourage each other. My culture sees winking as flirting. Very confusing when your tour guide winks at you repeatedly. Finally, I had to ask what winking was in Turkish culture because he winked at men and women! Context is everything. Another example: thick yogurt is called Greek yogurt, but Turks say it was brought over to the Greeks when they controlled Greece – and now they have stolen the name! Case and point, I ate thick yogurt with honey almost every morning for breakfast in Turkey but didn’t see it as much in Greece.
Context is very important as we read about Paul’s church planting adventures. Each city he went to had a different culture. That is why his letters to them are so different. We want the Bible to give us concise and clear ways to live as a Jesus follower – but Paul instructs each place differently, all because of their context. That is also why sometimes Paul’s instructions even contradict himself. Context is everything.
Another thing I learned is Jesus has his own timeline and way of doing things. I tend to be a very direct and a straight-line thinker. Jesus never hurried and he meandered. In the ruins, there is a carved sign that starts in the center and moves its way out to the edge in the shape of a square. It’s called a meander. Jesus helped me slow down and meander on this trip. I brought home a new sense of trust that Jesus can do things his way, and I will meander with him, instead of trying to tell him in prayer how he ought to do things. I also learned that ruins are huge and I am small. That’s OK. Like the meander, I trust Jesus and follow him now with less striving.
We all want to escape to listen better to Jesus. Like a vacation from the real world, I saw how hermit monks hid away in the mountains in Greece. The place is called Meteora. The sandstone rock of these mountains is so porous that there are many caves. In fact, many of these caves were carved out of the rock. The hermit monks would then make scaffolding to climb up to the caves to get away from the bustle of life. Eventually monasteries were built on the top of these mountains. How? One small trip up the mountain at a time. It took 120 steps just up to get up to the door of one of these mountain top monasteries. Because Greece is an orthodox Christian country, the peace and the presence of God was easier to experience there than in Turkey’s Muslim culture. Not, just because we were closer to God in the sky!
I think we all want that closeness and peace. I learned it in a new way meandering with Jesus through the footsteps of Paul. So where ever you are meandering through your day, remember Jesus loves you and simply wants you to love him back. Yep, and I love you too!
Julie Samuelson is a pastor of Hands for Pine City Outreach.
