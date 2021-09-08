Frances Trinkle

Frances Cecelia (Lessor) Trinkle, age 95, of Chaska, formerly of Pine City, died peacefully on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at her residence.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at St. Victoria Historic Catholic Church, 8228 Victoria Drive, Victoria, with Father Robert White presiding. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. The inurnment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, at a later date.
Fran was born Nov. 17, 1925, in Ingram, Wisconsin, to Isador and Eulalia (Porrier) Lessor, one of 13 children. She graduated from Ingram-Glen Flora High School. On May 5, 1951 she married Marlan “Jerry” Trinkle in South Minneapolis. They had three children. Fran was employed at Honeywell in Minneapolis for 20-plus years before retirement. Fran and Jerry enjoyed spending time with many friends, spending winters in Texas and traveling. She also loved to read, bake, knit, crochet, and especially spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Fran loved being with all of her family and friends on Lake Pokegema, near Pine City.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry (2019), son-in-law, Joe Radermacher, parents, and brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her loving children, Linda (Tom) Felling of St. Paul, Colleen Radermacher of Chanhassen, Steve (Micki) Trinkle of Federal Dam; 10 grandchildren, Ian Felling, Lindsey Felling, Sean Felling, Amy Radermacher, Kelly (John) Butts, Eric (Taylor) Radermacher, Kurt (Lauren) Radermacher, Tami (Tony) Larson, Daniel Trinkle and Allisa (PJ) Koch; 10 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.
