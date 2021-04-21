Pine City High School seniors and their families received some news this past week that could change their lives – and that might just change the future of Pine City itself.
On April 15, Dennis Frandsen and the Frandsen Family Foundation announced that they are extending a free two-year scholarship to Pine Technical and Community College (PTCC) to the entire 2021 graduating class of Pine City High School.
This will be the fifth school Frandsen is including in his Frandsen Family Foundation Scholarship program so far. Other than Pine City, the scholarships are being extended to students from Braham and Rush City school districts in Minnesota and the Luck and Frederic school districts in Wisconsin.
PTCC President Joe Mulford noted that the scholarship covers every program at PTCC – manufacturing, construction, precision machining, welding, automotive, business, management, computer programming, cyber security, network administration, early childhood development, human services, gunsmithing, EMS, nursing, and ASL – all except for their Associate in Arts (AA) degree.
“That’s really reflective of Dennis’ interest in people graduating with a two-year degree with direct employment-type skills – business, computers, nursing,” Mulford said. “For a huge percentage of our students, that’s what they’re doing here.”
Frandsen Family Foundation
Dennis Frandsen founded Frandsen Log and Lumber Company in Luck, Wisconsin in 1951. In 1953 he purchased 200 acres of timber in Rush City and moved to that town.
In 1961, he purchased a partial interest in the business that would become Plastech Corporation. In the 1970s he also bought – then sold – the Dennis Kirk distributorship.
In 1982, Frandsen purchased his first bank, which would eventually become the chain Frandsen Bank & Trust.
Over the ensuing years, Frandsen would grow his businesses and develop new ones, and was inducted into the Minnesota Business Hall of Fame in 2009.
He also offered donations and guidance to a number of charitable and civic organizations, including providing major support to Lakes Region EMS.
In 2018 the Frandsen Family Foundation announced it would offer full two-year scholarships plus an allowance for books to any 2018 Rush City High School graduate who attends Pine Technical and Community College – the program that was extended this past week to Pine City High School students.
‘It’s another reason to move to Pine City’
“It’s a great offer,” Mulford said. “They get two full years where tuition and fees are paid, and then get up to $1,000 that can be applied toward books – or if they’re in our auto repair program they get it toward tools and things like that. Your high school class rank doesn’t matter. If you graduated from Pine City High School you’re eligible for it.”
Mulford said that home-schooled students are eligible as well, as long as they live within the Pine City School District.
And, he pointed out, the ripple effects of Frandsen’s scholarships will be felt in a number of other ways as well.
“The community benefits,” Mulford said. “Kids are staying in town a couple more years going to school, and coming out debt-free. We saw this with the Rush City kids, that some of the kids that were maybe going to pack up and go to UMD right away or somewhere else, they stayed. And then they helped out the baseball team in the spring and they coached, and they did other community things too that created some vibrancy that we heard some stories about.
“And for the community, from an economic development perspective, if you’re looking to move somewhere, it’s another reason to move to Pine City. Your son or daughter is going to get a free two-year college education.”
An information session is scheduled for 7 p.m.on April 28 at Pine City High School. Seniors and their parents are encouraged to attend to learn more.
Those interested may also contact Amanda Essen, Counselor at Pine City High School (320-629-4123) or Bill Asmus, Admissions Recruiter at Pine Technical and Community College (320-629-5189) for more information.
