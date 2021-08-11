Pine City Parks and Recreation will host a movie night with a twist on Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Westside Park and Beach.
Beginning at 8:30 p.m., guests will be welcomed to a floating movie night featuring a 1959 film titled “Attack of the Giant Leeches.” The horror/sci-fi film is just 62 minutes in length and is sure to leave viewers speechless.
“We tried this event for the first time last year and it was successful, I am hoping for a great turnout this year,” said Pine City Parks & Recreation Director Stacy O’Rourke. “I can’t think of a better way to watch a movie about leeches than from the water at the beach!”
According to the description of the film, a backwoods game warden and a local doctor discover that giant leeches are responsible for disappearances and deaths in a local swamp, but the local police don’t believe them.
The special event will be set up to allow for guests to watch the movie from the beach or from the water, depending on their preference. All guests will need to bring their own chairs and floating tubes.
“We will allow guests to float in the deep areas of the beach as long as they are wearing a USCG-rated life jacket,” O’Rourke said. “Younger kids must also have life jackets if they are in an area that is over their shoulders. Lifeguard staff will be on-site to ensure safety, and concession sales.”
For those brave enough to attend and watch the blood sucking monsters on the big screen, the beach will open for seating at 8 p.m. Learn more about Westside Park & Beach online at pinecitygov.com/parksrecreation on the city website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.