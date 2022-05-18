Free services you may not know about at the Library!

Most area residents know that the Pine City branch of East Central Regional Library offers much more than books, but there are so many services available that some of them get overlooked. Whether you want to get in a good workout, reminisce with friends and loved ones, spend some time in the great outdoors or snuggle in at home with a board game or some on-line time, your local library has you covered – for free! Here are five ways your library card can help you have fun and save money.
Free State Park Passes
Who knew you could check out a state park pass at the library? ECRL partnered with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to make state park day passes available for a week at a time. As Librarian Heidi Anderson-Ferdinand explained, “Park Passes offer patrons the opportunity to visit a Minnesota State Park without the usual entrance fee, and provide a great chance to have a family day out without breaking the bank.”
Simply go to the ECRL website to reserve the dates you’d like to use the pass, then pick it up in person at the library, up to two days prior to your reservation. While camping reservations must be made and paid for through the DNR, the passes available at the library will get you in the gate for free and are good at any state park, for a savings of $7 each day.
Wi-Fi Hotspots
The library’s computers, printers, copiers, and fax machine have been well utilized for years, and many people know that Wi-Fi is available 24/7 as well, which can come in handy if you’re out of minutes or want to do a big update without using all your data. But just as useful are the portable Wi-Fi hotspots available for up to two weeks per unit. Not only is there no cost to check them out (must be 18 or older), but the internet service is free as well. Simply log in with a provided password and surf away, whether at home or camped out in a tent at one of those amazing state parks.
Anderson-Ferdinand shared that the hotspots are quite popular and were especially helpful when kids were schooling online. They are available on the Verizon or Sprint/T-Mobile networks so patrons can pick which will get better service for them.
Fitness Kits
The library has long been a great resource for those trying to get or stay in shape. The books on healthy eating and lifestyle as well as the numerous workout videos make it tough to find excuses. “Can’t afford the equipment,” you say? Check out one of the eleven different fitness kits available. Each one offers a different type of workout from cardio to core stability, Pilates, tai chi and simple stretching, all with the necessary equipment and instructional DVD to get you started. Thankfully for those of us who are getting older and chubbier, there’s something for every level of fitness, and we can try these things out in the privacy of our own homes.
Board Games
So all that exercising earned you an evening of snacks and game night with friends and family, but you’re tired of the same old Scattergories and Apples to Apples? Not willing to fork out the $20 for a new game just to find out it’s no fun? ECRL has a selection of over 70 board games available for free checkout.
There’s a variety of age levels and interests with well-known game standards such as Catan and Harry Potter to the more obscure but intriguing Taverns of Tiefenthal, which has players competing to create the most popular tavern, or the eerily familiar Pandemic, where you and your team must work together to save humanity from a deadly disease. The ECRL website provides a list of all games with descriptions and age level information.
Reminisce Kits
Perhaps one of the most endearing options available for checkout at the library are the Reminisce Kits. Provided through funds from an ACT on Alzheimer’s grant, these kits contain various items to help people suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia. Instruction guides on how to use them as therapy are included with each kit, but truly, they’re great conversation starters for any situation, especially getting younger kids to talk with grandparents and other elders about their memories and experiences. Themes include cooking, fishing, gardening, sewing, hunting, and outdoors. What a great way to keep family history and traditions alive!
There you have it, five fabulous ideas for how to have fun and save money, all courtesy of our local library, and these are just the tip of the iceberg. Visit the ECRL website to find other offerings or better yet, stop in and chat with the friendly, knowledgeable library staff who can get you started on a spring filled with free adventures and entertainment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.